Alteryx Enhances Cloud and Generative AI Capabilities with Google Cloud

Alteryx expands Alteryx Analytics Cloud and AI offerings with Google Cloud, providing customers a conversational interface to interact with their data and more control over where their data is managed

IRVINE, Calif., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc., a leader for enterprise analytics, today announced the launch of Alteryx Analytics Cloud on Google Cloud, alongside expanded AI capabilities with Google Cloud's Gemini models. Gemini models extend the capabilities of Alteryx AiDIN, the AI engine powering the Alteryx AI Platform. Further, Alteryx now offers private data handling support for Google Cloud on the Alteryx Analytics Cloud.

There is more demand than ever for companies to build a data analytics stack using their choice of AI solutions. According to new Alteryx research, 90% of IT professionals say generative AI is changing the way they approach technology implementation. By expanding Google Cloud ecosystem offerings, Alteryx is giving customers more flexible options as they modernize their data stack to support AI-enhanced analytics use cases.

With the Gemini models integration, Alteryx is partnering with Google Cloud to deliver AI functionality that lowers the threshold for new users to get started on their analytics journey, accelerate productivity for building analytic workflows, and gives customers a conversational interface to interact with data. At Alteryx Inspire 2024, Alteryx will announce innovations that leverage Gemini models.

"We are excited to help customers use AI to enhance their analytic capabilities, through our long-standing partnership with Google Cloud," said Adam Wilson, senior vice president & general manager, Alteryx Analytics Cloud. "In the age of AI adoption, it's especially important for customers to have powerful AI offerings combined with flexible deployment options to roll out AI at scale within their organizations."

Alteryx also unveiled Alteryx Analytics Cloud for Google Cloud, which enables data processing in a client's private cloud environment. With the deepened integration, customers will now have more control over where their data is stored and processed, an important capability for AI-driven use cases.

"Alteryx's expanded partnership with Google Cloud will help customers utilize Google's AI and machine learning offerings," said Gerrit Kazmaier, GM and VP, Data Analytics, Google Cloud. "Now Alteryx customers can handle their data processing needs within their Google Cloud environment, reducing friction and allowing them to drive valuable analytics insights faster than before."

This launch builds on existing integrations between Alteryx and Google Cloud. A lteryx powers Dataprep, which has provided a cloud data service to explore, clean, and prepare data in BigQuery. Most recently, Alteryx launched a Designer Cloud integration with Looker Studio.

"Our research shows that when organizations combine AI with their analytics stacks more than 8 in 10 experience positive outcomes," said David Menninger, Executive Director, Ventana Research, part of ISG. "The combination of Alteryx and Google Cloud capabilities will help more organizations realize these benefits throughout their analytical processes."

For more information, visit the Alteryx booth (#1365) at the Google Cloud Next conference in Las Vegas or visit the Alteryx Analytics Cloud landing page.

About Alteryx

Alteryx powers actionable insights with the AI Platform for Enterprise Analytics. With Alteryx, organizations can drive smarter, faster decisions with a secure platform deployable in on-prem, hybrid, and cloud environments. More than 8,000 customers globally rely on Alteryx to automate analytics to improve revenue performance, manage costs, and mitigate risks across their organizations.

