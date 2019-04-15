Alteryx Expands APAC Presence to Amplify Analytics in Japan

TOKYO and IRVINE, Calif., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, today announced its new office opening in Tokyo. The new office will support the success of hundreds of current customers in the country, including Honda and Toyo Engineering, and growing demand for its end-to-end analytics and data science platform in the broader APAC market. This office opening is indicative of the company's 96 percent year-over-year (YoY) growth in international markets for the full year 2018, which accounted for 29 percent of overall revenue as of Dec. 31, 2018.

"By introducing Alteryx, we have improved efficiencies in our new income stream and with developing citizen data scientists," said Yoshiaki Sugimoto, business development supervisory unit, Honda. "The Alteryx Platform also helps us obtain valuable knowledge and insights from driving data, now accessible to our community for an improved driving experience. We're excited to have regional representation from Alteryx to support us in developing deeper expertise and increased agility in our data analytics initiatives."

"The Alteryx self-service analytics platform helps the team be more efficient and foster collaboration between end-users and IT for business analytics automation," said Daisuke Tsuchiya, senior IT engineer at Toyo Engineering Corporation. "We welcome the Alteryx team to Japan and look forward to continued data victories together."

After announcing the establishment of its APAC headquarters in Singapore last year, Alteryx is expanding its impact in the region, strategically placing the Tokyo office to help accelerate analytic talent and capitalize on market potential in the dawn of digital transformation. The company appointed Ryo Yoshimura as country manager of Japan. He will support Celine Siow, regional vice president of APAC and Japan, to build the company's momentum in country and. Yoshimura and the local team in Japan will also work closely with the company's partners in the region, including NTT Data, LHit, KCME and Classmethod.

"Japan played a key role in the digital revolution of the 20th century with unique innovations in technology and science, and is continuing this leadership as technology leaders prioritize artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)," said Ryo Yoshimura. "Our Tokyo presence will enable Alteryx to better partner with Japanese organizations, closing the gap between their visions for the future and reality. We will accomplish this by providing our code-free and code-friendly platform, global community and learning resources to develop data talent quickly and create an analytics-centric culture."

In addition to extending support to local customers, Alteryx aims to address the prominent data science talent gap that exists in Japan, consistent with global markets. In a recently published study, the World Economic Forum reveals that data-related jobs will be the most in demand within the next four to five years, along with AI and ML specialists. Alteryx is committed to helping companies across the globe increase data literacy and fuel a culture of analytics by providing a platform that simultaneously addresses the needs of the data analyst, data scientist and citizen data scientist, and puts the thrill of solving into the hands of the business user.

Alteryx will celebrate the opening of its Tokyo office on April 16 from 1:30-7 p.m. local time (GMT+6) at Hotel Gajoen Tokyo alongside an expected 200 customers, prospects and partners.

About Alteryx, Inc.

Revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, Alteryx offers an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers data analysts and scientists alike to break data barriers, deliver insights, and experience the thrill of getting to the answer faster. Organizations all over the world rely on Alteryx daily to deliver actionable insights. For more information visit www.alteryx.com .

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.

Related Links

www.alteryx.com

