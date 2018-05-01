Alteryx Invites Customers to an Unconventional Convention to Alter Everything at Inspire 2018

The conference is designed to celebrate Alteryx customers and their amazing use cases in data science and analytics. Customer speakers from companies including, Alaska Airlines, Chick-fil-A, Harley Davidson, Shell, AAA and the American Heart Association will showcase how they've embraced the thrill of solving with Alteryx to tackle uniquely complex challenges. In parallel with customer presentations, Dean Stoecker, chief executive officer (CEO); Olivia Duane Adams, chief customer officer (CCO); Langley Eide, chief strategy officer (CSO); and Ashley Kramer, vice president of product management will deliver Alteryx keynote presentations.

Dean Stoecker will deliver the opening keynote on Tues., June 5, highlighting innovators and customers that altered everything, and setting the tone for the conference. Ashley Kramer's keynote will immediately follow, revealing the Alteryx product vision and roadmap. Olivia Duane Adams, Langley Eide and this year's featured keynote speaker, Jane McGonigal, PhD, will take the stage on Wed., June 6. Jane is a world-renowned, alternate reality game designer, The New York Times bestselling author of Reality is Broken: Why Games Make US Better and How They Can Change the World, and inventor and co-founder of SuperBetter—a game that has helped nearly half a million players tackle real-life health challenges. Jane will discuss her research in human behavior and gaming, and how this research can help attendees disrupt the status quo.

"Our thousands of customers and partners have what it takes to change their analytics culture and enhance their business and personal outcomes," said Dean Stoecker. "Alteryxing their careers, Alteryxing their company's bottom line means learning how to break on through to the other side and take action. Our self-service data science and analytics platform empowers our customers to Alteryx their analytical skill set quickly and deliver immediate business results. This conference is our opportunity to celebrate these achievements and continue learning how our customers spend more time seeking heart-pounding, fist-pumping moments of insight. We are looking forward to another successful, collaborative event and want to express our appreciation to our customers and partners for breaking new milestones in analytics history."

Inspire 2018 will take place on June 4-7 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif.

The four-day event includes two full days dedicated to platform training on-site (Monday and Thursday) and two conference days (Tuesday and Wednesday) that allow attendees to pick and choose breakout sessions from five different tracks:

ACE Track: Alteryx ACEs share expertise on highly technical Alteryx capabilities from predictive to spatial analytics

Alteryx ACEs share expertise on highly technical Alteryx capabilities from predictive to spatial analytics Community Track: New in 2018, peers in the Alteryx Community share their thrilling experiences bringing the platform into their daily lives

New in 2018, peers in the Alteryx Community share their thrilling experiences bringing the platform into their daily lives Data Analyst Track: Data analysts share case studies on data blending best practices, getting started with predictive and deep dives into spatial

Data analysts share case studies on data blending best practices, getting started with predictive and deep dives into spatial IT and Business Leader Track: Business leaders and IT professionals across industries and companies share how to launch analytics-driven organizations with Alteryx at the core

Business leaders and IT professionals across industries and companies share how to launch analytics-driven organizations with Alteryx at the core Tech Track: Alteryx developers share new Alteryx technologies, exploring both basic and advanced topics

In addition to the speaking tracks and hands-on trainings, Inspire 2018 will also feature a solution center, giving attendees direct access to behind-the-scenes product gurus, the Community Hub and Alteryx for Good, and the Alteryx Grand Prix, a competition designed for the most advanced Alteryx users to solve a series of data challenges. Additional details on the conference can be found below.

What: Inspire 2018

When: June 4-7, 2018

Where: Anaheim Convention Center, 800 W Katella Ave. Anaheim, CA 92802

If you're interested in attending, please register here. Press and analysts are invited to attend free-of-cost and can register via the media portal with valid credentials.

About Alteryx, Inc.

Revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, Alteryx offers an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers data analysts and scientists alike to break data barriers, deliver insights, and experience the thrill of getting to the answer faster. Organizations all over the world rely on Alteryx daily to deliver actionable insights. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.

