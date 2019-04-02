Alteryx Invites Customers to Step Into the Spotlight at Inspire 2019

IRVINE, Calif., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, today announced an estimated 4,000 customers, partners and industry leaders will join the company at its eighteenth annual user conference, hosted this year in Nashville, Tenn. Inspire 2019 will be more customer focused than ever, amplifying the success stories of users who have leveraged the Alteryx Platform in their data science and analytic work. Attendees will experience You.Amplified—a theme that will resound from every keynote address, conference track and training session, all while celebrating the achievements of the Alteryx Community of users around the world.

Alteryx is excited to welcome Malcolm Gladwell, five-time The New York Times best-selling author as this year's keynote speaker. Gladwell is internationally known to recognize trends and patterns of behavior in society that others seem to miss. He explores how ideas spread in the Tipping Point, decision making in Blink and the roots of success in Outliers. In his latest book, David and Goliath, he examines human understanding of the advantages of disadvantages, arguing that humans underestimate the value of adversity and overestimate the value of privilege. Malcom was named one of the 100 most influential people by TIME Magazine and one of the Foreign Policy's Top Global Thinkers.

Gladwell is a highly respected journalist and his exceptional ability to make meaning out of a variety of social and scientific phenomena is consistent with the conference theme, "You.Amplified," which shines a spotlight on the drivers of change in organizations who inspire others to learn from each other and push the boundaries of what's possible with data science and analytics. Customer speakers from companies including, Javelin Group, Fallon Health, T-Mobile, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Clear Channel Outdoor, General Motors, McKinsey & Co., Sirius XM and MINDBODY will share their stories of success in digital transformation, data science use cases and analytic outcomes with the Alteryx Platform. In parallel with customer presentations, Dean Stoecker, chief executive officer; Scott Jones, president and chief revenue officer; Olivia Duane Adams, chief customer officer; and Ashley Kramer, senior vice president of product management, will deliver Alteryx keynote addresses.

"Alteryx is a 'you' company, not a 'we' company; customer success is at the crux of everything we do," said Dean Stoecker. "Our self-service data science and analytics platform empowers our customers to amplify their skills, their careers and their company's outcomes. We create the platform, but it is our customers that make it sing; bringing the humanity, the inspiration and the insights needed to be considered top performers. This year, we are taking the collective skills, successes and future pursuits of our customers and turning them up—way up. We are the audience and we cannot wait to see what they bring to the stage in Nashville."

Inspire 2019 will take place on June 10-14 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville. The four-day event includes two full days dedicated to platform training on-site, with certification opportunities, and two conference days that allow attendees to pick and choose breakout sessions from five different tracks:

ACE Track: Alteryx ACEs share expertise on highly technical Alteryx capabilities from predictive to spatial analytics

In addition to the speaking tracks and hands-on trainings, Inspire 2019 will also feature a Solution Center, giving attendees direct access to behind-the-scenes product gurus; the Community Hub and Alteryx for Good; networking events; and the Alteryx Grand Prix, a competition designed for the most advanced Alteryx users to solve a series of data challenges. Additional details on the conference can be found below.

What: Inspire 2019

When: June 10-14, 2019

Where: Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville, TN 37214

Please register here to attend. Press and analysts are invited to attend free-of-cost and can register via the media portal with valid credentials.

About Alteryx, Inc.

Revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, Alteryx offers an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers data analysts and scientists alike to break data barriers, deliver insights, and experience the thrill of getting to the answer faster. Organizations all over the world rely on Alteryx daily to deliver actionable insights. For more information visit www.alteryx.com .

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

