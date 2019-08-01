Alteryx Invites Customers to Turn Data Science and Analytics Up to 11 at Inspire Europe 2019

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, today announced Dr. Michio Kaku as the featured keynote speaker for its fourth annual European user conference, taking place Oct.14-17 in London, UK. Inspire Europe 2019 will welcome hundreds of customers, partners and industry leaders to share how they've embraced the thrill of solving with Alteryx and discuss the latest trends in data science and analytics. Inspire Europe will be more customer focused than ever, amplifying the success stories of users who have leveraged the Alteryx Platform in their data science and analytic work. Attendees will experience You.Amplified—a theme that will resound from every keynote address, conference track and training session, all while celebrating the achievements of the Alteryx Community of users around the world.

Alteryx is excited to welcome Dr. Michio Kaku, a theoretical physicist, bestselling author, renowned futurist and popularizer of science as this year's keynote speaker. Dr. Kaku is one of the most widely recognized figures in science in the world today and an authority in two areas: The first is Einstein's unified field theory, which Dr. Kaku is attempting to complete. The other is to predict trends affecting business, medicine, finance and our way of life, based on the latest research in science. He has written four New York Times Best Sellers. His latest is the "Future of Humanity," which projects the future of the space program decades to centuries into the future. He makes regular appearances on national and international TV and hosts numerous science TV and radio programs while also keeping his 3 million Facebook fans informed.

Dr. Kaku is also an acclaimed public speaker and his exceptional ability to present a stunning and provocative vision of the future of humanity, and how technologies will alter the course of civilization itself, is consistent with the conference theme, "You.Amplified," which shines a spotlight on the drivers of change in organizations who inspire others to learn from each other and push the boundaries of what's possible with data science and analytics. In parallel with customer presentations, Dean Stoecker, chief executive officer; Olivia Duane Adams, chief customer officer; Ashley Kramer, senior vice president of product management, and Alan Jacobson, chief data and analytics officer, will deliver Alteryx keynote addresses.

"The acceleration of digital transformation initiatives across Europe and other international markets is indicative of the demand for advanced analytics. Our self-service data science and analytics platform addresses this demand by empowering customers to amplify their skills, their careers and their company's outcomes," said Dean Stoecker. "This year, we are putting customer success in the spotlight as our European and international customers celebrate how they rocked their data to solve the complex business problems, which they once considered impossible. We look forward to amplifying the thrill of solving in London as our customers and partners crank up their analytics success to 11."

Inspire Europe will take place on October 14-17 at the Tobacco Dock venue in London, UK. The four-day event includes two full days dedicated to platform training on-site, with certification opportunities, and two conference days that allow attendees to pick and choose breakout sessions from five different tracks:

ACE Track: Alteryx ACEs share expertise on highly technical Alteryx capabilities from predictive to spatial analytics

Alteryx ACEs share expertise on highly technical Alteryx capabilities from predictive to spatial analytics Community Track: Peers in the Alteryx Community share their thrilling experiences bringing the platform into their daily lives

Peers in the Alteryx Community share their thrilling experiences bringing the platform into their daily lives Data Analyst & Scientist Track: Data analysts and data scientists share case studies on data blending best practices, getting started with predictive and deep dives into spatial

Data analysts and data scientists share case studies on data blending best practices, getting started with predictive and deep dives into spatial IT and Business Leader Track: Business leaders and IT professionals across industries and companies share how to launch analytics-driven organizations with Alteryx at the core

Business leaders and IT professionals across industries and companies share how to launch analytics-driven organizations with Alteryx at the core Tech Track: Alteryx developers share new Alteryx technologies, exploring both basic and advanced topics

In addition to the speaking tracks and hands-on trainings, Inspire Europe will also feature a Solution Center, giving attendees direct access to behind-the-scenes product gurus; the Community Hub and Alteryx for Good; networking events; and the Alteryx Grand Prix, a competition designed for the most advanced Alteryx users to solve a series of data challenges. Additional details on the conference can be found below.

What: Inspire Europe 2019

When: October 14-17, 2019

Where: Tobacco Dock, Tobacco Quay [Map], Wapping Ln, London E1W 2SF, United Kingdom

Please register here to attend. Press and analysts are invited to attend free-of-cost and can register via the media portal with valid credentials.

About Alteryx, Inc.

Revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, Alteryx offers an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers data analysts and scientists alike to break data barriers, deliver insights, and experience the thrill of getting to the answer faster. Organizations all over the world rely on Alteryx daily to deliver actionable insights. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.

Related Links

www.alteryx.com

