Alteryx Kicks Off Fanalytics Campaign to Meet Growing Demand for Sports & Analytics

IRVINE, Calif., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Cloud Platform company, today announced Alteryx Fanalytics, a new initiative showcasing analytic insights and applications across the most watched sports in the world. From players turning to analytics to improve their game to fans exploring insights on their favorite teams, Fanalytics demonstrates how data can impact decisions in professional sports. Alteryx has established new partnerships with professional sports organizations worldwide, including teams and players within F1, NBA, NFL, Premier League, and the PGA Tour.

"I am thrilled to partner with Alteryx and leverage analytic insights to continue improving my career on the PGA tour," said Martin Trainer, PGA Tour Member. "Growing up in the heart of Silicon Valley, it excites me to find overlap between the technology industry and my love for the sport of golf."

From the course to the court to the track, Alteryx Fanalytics will feature incredible uses of analytics to further those at the top of their game. Trainer will partner with Alteryx throughout 2023 to bring analytics in sports to life by sharing how data impacts various aspects of his golf game. Additionally, LPGA Tour legend Michelle Wie West will join Alteryx for a webinar on how she leverages analytics for predictive insights in golf and business.

"With this new campaign, Alteryx is tapping into the growing interest and passion that fans across the globe have for the intersection of sports and analytics," said Keith Pearce, Chief Marketing Officer, Alteryx. "We're excited to be represented by Martin Trainer and the PGA Tour in addition to notable sports organizations around the globe including McLaren Racing."

Fans can find excitement in sports analytics, whether it be tracking stats, drafting a fantasy team, or creating a bracket for the college basketball tournaments in March. In advance of the bracket selection event, Alteryx is teaming up with Nate Silver, founder and editor-in-chief of FiveThirtyEight, to discuss how experts determine and rank the 68 teams that will participate in the tournament. Tune in to the LinkedIn live event to see how analytics can be used for predictive modeling around sports outcomes.

