Alteryx Named Best Place to Work in Orange County for Fourth Consecutive Year

IRVINE, Calif., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, today announced it was named one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Orange County for the fourth consecutive year. The company ranks among the top five companies honored with the award, which was created in 2009 by the Orange County Business Journal and the Best Companies Group to recognize companies amplifying the county's economy, workforce, businesses and communities.

Alteryx is committed to empowering customers, partners and associates to make an impact and fuel remarkable social and business outcomes with data science and analytics. The Alteryx for Good program enables the company's more than 1,000 associates around the world to make a difference every day on a local and global scale. The program, created in 2016, aims to influence social change by allowing associates the freedom to donate their time to the charity or cause of their choice with 20 paid volunteer hours, and provides universities, schools and qualifying nonprofits with free Alteryx licenses and support. In 2018, Alteryx associates dedicated more than 1770 volunteer hours with the program.

Alteryx is dedicated to building a workplace culture focused on innovation and inclusion, where associates show up each day as their whole and authentic selves, have both a seat and a voice at the table, and are rewarded for their achievements. In 2019, the company launched Alter.Us, a program that promotes inclusion with a goal of eliminating biases in the global workplace. The program encourages an environment of diverse perspectives, enhanced creativity, increased engagement and up-leveled innovation, crucial elements for improving personal, business and social outcomes. Alteryx also offers thorough onboarding and company/product orientation for new hires and continues to foster associate development via continued education, tuition reimbursement, leadership summits, career coaching and opportunity for global assignment. Evidenced by participation in stock purchase plans and other investment opportunities within the company, associates believe in the company mission to help every business in the world experience the thrill of problem solving with Alteryx.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a best place to work in Orange County for the fourth year in a row," said Chad Bennett, senior vice president of human resources at Alteryx. "As a purpose-driven organization, we want to ensure every associate understands how their work is impacting the company's highest business imperatives while also supporting individual professional development. Alteryx associates have access to programs that allow them to contribute to the company, to the community and to the globe in a meaningful way. Our incredible growth this year has fueled new opportunities across the company and this award represents our commitment to our team and their contribution to Alteryx."

In determining the best places to work in Orange County, the Best Companies Group evaluated organizations from across the county in a two-part process that both reviews each employer's workplace policies, practices and demographics (accounting for 25 percent of the total score), and surveys employees to measure the associate experience (accounting for 75 percent). The combined scores determined the top organizations and the final rankings.

