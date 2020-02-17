Alteryx Recognized As A Leader in Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant For Data Science And Machine-Learning Platforms

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, today announced that it was once again named a Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms1. Gartner also recognizes Alteryx as the leader with the highest ability to execute on its vision.

Alteryx's fast growth is the result of its innovative, easy-to-use solutions that address the needs of a wide range of problem solvers, from citizen data scientists to highly trained business analysts. The Alteryx Platform offers customers both a code-free and code-friendly approach, hundreds of automation building blocks, and the ability to integrate with enterprise applications and robotic process automation (RPA) solutions to automate machine learning (ML) pipelines and business processes.

"The existing processes and technologies that most companies use today to generate insights and solve problems are throttling business growth and limiting digital transformation efforts," said Ashley Kramer, senior vice president of product at Alteryx. "We've developed a unified platform that puts data workers' needs at the center and amplifies human intelligence. By eliminating tedious, manual, often repetitive steps and empowering a broader base of problem solvers, we're making sophisticated analytics happen faster, at scale."

Enabling better people, process and data solutions

Alteryx is uniquely positioned to address the needs of two equally important types of data workers: the estimated 54 million data workers who have limited or no analytics training, as well as the estimated two million professional data scientists and trained statisticians who have deep quantitative and coding expertise. With its focus on ease-of-use, the Alteryx human-centered platform helps businesses upskill their data workers, automate their business processes and harness the power of their largely underutilized data sets.

"We're seeing the acceleration of a global movement in the data analytics space—where everyone is becoming a data worker and where businesses that are winning are the ones who are able to create a deep culture of analytics that makes high-impact problem solving a reality in all parts of their organization," said Amy Heidersbach, chief marketing and community officer of Alteryx. "Our continued growth and deep community engagement reflect how essential Alteryx is in helping our customers solve their people, process and data problems faster and easier."

Alteryx was also recognized as a May 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms.* The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using the Alteryx Platform.

Review the report and download a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms here.

About Gartner Peer Insights:

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

About Alteryx

Revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, Alteryx offers an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers data analysts and scientists alike to break data barriers, deliver insights, and experience the thrill of getting to the answer faster. Organizations all over the world rely on Alteryx daily to deliver actionable insights. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

