Alteryx Reveals Newest Platform Release at Inspire 2018

"We appreciate the continuous improvements Alteryx makes to its platform that helps us get to insights faster and more effectively," said Reinier Kuschke, solutions consultant at Dimago. "We are already seeing benefits from this latest release, enjoying the easy connectivity to Databricks for Apache Spark and finding workflows are running at speeds we've never seen before."

New capabilities allow IT to quickly and securely scale the platform globally so that multiple lines of business can benefit from a collaborative pipeline of insights and analytic models. Analysts will benefit from an increased number of data sources that can be used to develop repeatable workflows in Alteryx Designer—including Azure, Snowflake and Microsoft Dynamics—and data scientists will enjoy a new Python SDK, and can track and measure analytic model quality. The Alteryx platform was strategically designed to support all data workers across the organization, providing a code-free and code friendly environment, allowing users to advance their data science and analytic skills quickly, and empowering the line of business to leverage pre-built, repeatable workflows and templates. Additional key features allow users to:

Find and connect to data with new metadata loaders for Microsoft Azure, Snowflake, MySQL, Qlik Sense and QlikView, as well as support for data sources such as Generic ODBC in-database (InDB), MySQL InDB, Snowflake Bulk and more—whether stored in the cloud, on-premises or both.

Enable self-service advanced analytics with added features to shepherd new users through introductory, guided sessions; access to the entire Alteryx community knowledge base via the community search bar, now available in Alteryx Promote and Alteryx Connect, in addition to Alteryx Designer.

Collaborate at scale around the globe with added SAML support for Server and Connect, easing IT management via enterprise-wide single sign-on (SSO); extended language support for Japanese, in addition to French and German.

Tackle virtually any analytic use case across departments, industries or analytic tasks with new, intuitive analytic kits.

"Many users across an organization play a role in the analytic process, all with different needs, skillsets and objectives. We continue to make self-service analytics a reality, supporting more of the sources, systems and applications that these users require, whether they prefer a code-free or code-friendly experience," said Ashley Kramer, VP of product management at Alteryx. "This release helps bridge the gap between analysts, data scientists and IT teams, and provides the flexibility they need to drive greater efficiencies, collaboration and results throughout the full analytic lifecycle."

Alteryx also announced the opening of its beta program, which will include several new features showcased during this morning's keynote. For more information on the beta program or product features and pricing for 2018.2, visit https://www.alteryx.com/whats-new and https://www.alteryx.com/products/pricing.

