Alteryx Strengthens Commitment to Government with Public Sector Launch

Alteryx will be able to further expand its reach across the public sector, empowering institutions to improve mission readiness and transform data-driven decision making across the enterprise

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), a global leader in analytics, today announced the formation of Alteryx Public Sector, a new entity that will focus on helping U.S. public sector institutions—including federal, state, local, and tribal governments, as well as educational institutions—accelerate their use of analytics to solve a complex set of challenges and objectives across multiple domains.

"Establishing a government-focused entity is an important step in our journey. Empowering government workers to uncover analytics insights across their organizations is our goal," said Mark Anderson, chief executive officer, Alteryx. "The compliance structures, processes, and other policies we are putting in place to support this business represent our long-term commitment to helping the government accelerate innovation and drive positive outcomes for the public."

According to a new Alteryx survey, 49 percent of public sector organizations anticipate they will respond to today's changing business landscape over the next three years by investing in advanced technologies, such as AI.

Alteryx is committed to continuing to invest in enabling public sector employees to take full advantage of AI and data analytics. This builds on Alteryx's work with U.S. public sector organizations, including working with more than 1,100 colleges, universities and districts, as well as hundreds of customers across government and defense. Earlier this year, the company announced its partnership with the Department of Defense SkillBridge program to help active-duty service members transition to civilian careers, as part of Alteryx SparkED, a global program serving over 170,000 learners across all industries.

The new entity will be led by president and general manager of Alteryx Public Sector, Steve Harris. In this role, Harris will be responsible for establishing go-to-market strategies for all public sector verticals, supporting the relationships with hundreds of existing Alteryx customers and expanding the company's partnerships with system integrators and value-added resellers. Harris joined Alteryx earlier this year, bringing extensive experience working with the public sector, including serving as president for Dell EMC Federal Systems and leading all public sector business for Dell Technologies. Harris also served as chief revenue officer for Ellucian, the global leader in ERP and CRM for Higher Education.

"Supporting the government mission and expanding our partnerships with system integrators is a top priority for Alteryx, and Steve has the experience, leadership qualities, and vision to expand this business while building trusted relationships with industry partners and government leaders alike," said Paula Hansen, president and chief revenue officer, Alteryx. "This is an exciting step for Alteryx, and I have every confidence in Steve to lead our public sector sales organization to drive meaningful value for our customers regardless of where they are at in their analytics journey."

Learn more about the new Alteryx government-focused entity and how it will help federal, state, local, tribal, and higher education entities accelerate their use of analytics and AI.

About Alteryx

Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) powers analytics for all by providing our leading Analytics Automation Platform. With Alteryx, enterprises can make intelligent decisions across their organizations with automated, AI-driven insights. More than 8,000 customers globally rely on Alteryx to democratize analytics across use cases and deliver high-impact business outcomes. To learn more, visit http://www.alteryx.com.

