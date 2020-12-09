Alteryx Underscores Dedication to Global Customer Success with Appointment of New Chief Customer Officer

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), a leader in analytic process automation (APA), today announced that Matthew Stauble has joined the company as the chief customer officer (CCO). Matthew will oversee organizations that support customer initiatives following the point of sale, including customer success management, customer support, customer success advocacy and customer enablement functions. Additionally, Matthew's responsibilities include developing and delivering the customer strategy for Alteryx, as well as ensuring customer growth and success as the company continues into its next phase of growth.

In conjunction with this hiring, Alteryx announced that Libby Duane Adams, co-founder and former CCO, will be moving into a chief advocacy officer (CAO) position to focus on strengthening upskilling efforts for customers to enable a culture of analytics, scaling the presence of Alteryx in academia and furthering diversity and inclusion in the technology space.

"When Dean, Ned and I founded the company in 1997, we knew it would always be grounded in three things: Customer success, innovation and positive impact on our world through data and analytics.

"I am thrilled to transition the CCO role to Matthew to continue our relentless focus on the customer experience," said Adams, chief advocacy officer of Alteryx. "Matthew's experience in building teams and attracting customers for high-growth technology companies is exactly what we need as we continue to scale the Alteryx customer base. I look forward to partnering closely with him to ensure our amazing customers continue to win each day with Alteryx Analytic Process Automation."

Matthew brings over 20 years of experience in customer-centric roles where he accelerated growth for startups by building world-class infrastructure, processes and teams across customer organizations. Most recently, Matthew served in an executive advisory capacity for Pensando Systems, a developer of new edge services models of enterprise and cloud computing, helping build their customer service strategy. Prior to Pensando Systems, Matthew spent nearly 10 years supporting customer organizations at Palo Alto Networks, with his most recent role being senior vice president and head of worldwide customer services. In his roles at Palo Alto Networks, Matthew helped propel the company into its next stage of high growth, building the customer organization from 15 people to over 1,200 people and turning a startup that once generated millions in revenue into a multi-billion-dollar company at the time of his departure.

"As a leader in APA, Alteryx has a disruptive, game-changing platform, a tremendous market opportunity and a wildly passionate set of customers – the perfect recipe for high growth and expansion in the years to come," said Stauble. "The success of our customers is the fuel that propels Alteryx forward, and it is of the utmost importance that we focus on providing the best customer experience possible to ensure this success. I couldn't be more excited to join the Alteryx team, and I look forward to supporting our customers in every step of their digital transformation journeys."

