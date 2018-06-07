Alteryx Unveils 2018 Analytics Excellence Award Winners and ACEs

2018 Analytics Excellence Awards

The Alteryx Analytics Excellence Awards were created to celebrate outstanding game changers who use Alteryx to make a difference with their team, their company, their industry or their world. The four winners will share $25,000 to be donated to their charity of choice, in recognition of their commitment to the communities around them. The following use cases were selected as this year's honorees:

Abandoned to Vibrant Land Bank Housing in Kansas City, Missouri : Jim DeLisle , Brent Never and Ron House of the University of Missouri, Kansas City , drove a project that employed core functionalities of the Alteryx platform to harness the power of millions of disparate data points generated by Smart Cities, empowering city leaders to make smart decisions for allocating scarce resources. This year, the team began using Alteryx to teach students data analytics and to leverage open data to solve an intractable problem for many cities: abandoned housing and blighted neighborhoods.

at Walmart Global Investigations used Alteryx Designer and Gallery to build a robust, repeatable workflow to identify high-risk transactions related to a nationwide, social engineering fraud scheme involving high-dollar gift card loads. The resulting workflow, visualizations and mitigation processes have proven to be highly successful with millions of dollars of loss being averted and returned to the affected stores. Tracking Success in Reducing Opioid Administration in the Emergency Department (ED): With the goal of combating the ever-growing opioid epidemic across Colorado , the Colorado Hospital Association (CHA) developed key strategic partnerships with local, Colorado -based health and drug associations, chapters and consortia, forming the Colorado Opioid Safety Collaborative. The first project, which aimed to reduce administration of opioids in Emergency Departments by 15 percent, generated a 36 percent average reduction among the 10 pilot sites. Bolstered by this success, CHA is rolling this model out throughout the state of Colorado and is making training materials available to many other states who are seeking to adopt this model.

The ACE Program

Alteryx welcomed the newest class of its ACE program, which recognizes influential and expert-level Alteryx users who are committed to supporting their peers and the broader data science and analytics community. The five new members, who will join 35 existing ACEs, include:

Deanna Sanchez , senior consultant at Teknion Data Solutions: Deanna co-leads the Dallas-Ft. Worth Alteryx User Group, the Dallas AFG volunteer team and the Dallas-Ft. Worth Women of Analytics User Group, and is an Alteryx trainer for beginning to advanced levels. Deanna's leadership in the community is in addition to her full-time job, specializing in spatial and demographic analytics.

: Nicole is co-leader of the Seattle-Eastside Alteryx User Group and is passionate about sharing her excitement for Alteryx with her coworkers. Yuya Ozawa , Big Data analyst at Classmethod: Yuya is a member of the Alteryx Tokyo User group and a prolific educational blogger who shares his passion for Alteryx across the global community.

"The ecosystem of Alteryx users doing great things for their communities, organizations and peers is multiplying. We are privileged to recognize the achievements of these special honorees and know their impact extends way beyond the Inspire spotlight," said Duane Adams. "Our Alteryx Analytics Excellence Award winners and ACES are living examples of how analytics can literally alter organizations, alter cultures and alter our world, driving insights to solve challenges that seemed impossible before."

For additional details on this year's submissions, visit https://bit.ly/2LuvX0w. Alteryx customers can submit use cases for Alteryx Analytics Excellence Awards consideration all year at https://bit.ly/2GN9Ui0.

About Alteryx, Inc.

Revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, Alteryx offers an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers data analysts and scientists alike to break data barriers, deliver insights, and experience the thrill of getting to the answer faster. Organizations all over the world rely on Alteryx daily to deliver actionable insights. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.

