Alteryx Ventures Announces Strategic Investment in Fiddler to Boost Machine Learning Operations for Customers

IRVINE, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Cloud Platform company, has announced a strategic investment in Fiddler, a pioneer in Model Performance Management (MPM), to augment Alteryx Machine Learning within the Alteryx Analytics Cloud Platform. With this investment from Alteryx Ventures, joint customers will be able to better operationalize how they build enterprise-level machine learning pipelines with increased governance.

Fiddler is an MPM provider that offers advanced model monitoring and model governance capabilities. As Alteryx democratizes analytics for all employees across all systems at many of the world's largest and most complex enterprises, this investment in Fiddler will help customers establish stronger governance and ethical AI practices.

"Alteryx recognizes the importance of operationalizing machine learning to accelerate insights and time to value," said Asa Whillock, vice president and general manager, Alteryx Machine Learning at Alteryx. "With Fiddler, we aligned around a common vision of democratizing machine learning and managing the performance of machine learning models. We expect our customers will be able to transform ML predictions into consistently better business decisions at a faster pace."

Commenting on this partnership, Krishna Gade, founder and CEO of Fiddler, said, "As organizations launch more ML models and AI applications into production, it is imperative to validate, monitor, and retrain in a continuous fashion. We are proud to partner with Alteryx to help customers connect model and AI performance to KPIs that drive better business outcomes and help build trust into AI."

Alteryx Ventures invests in companies with innovative technology and services that complement Alteryx's analytics and data science products and encourage innovation within the analytics ecosystem. Alteryx's vision centers on enabling every person to achieve breakthrough outcomes from data through analytics automation, data science, and unprecedented ease of use.

