Altitude Trampoline Park Builds on Strong Start to 2026 With Q1 Openings and Robust Q2 Development Pipeline

Leading family entertainment franchise opens new parks and accelerates multi-brand growth across the U.S. and internationally

DALLAS, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude Trampoline Park, the leading family-friendly entertainment franchise, kicked off 2026 with continued growth and franchise momentum in the first quarter, opening new locations, welcoming new franchise partners, and advancing a strong pipeline of openings slated for Q2. The brand's sustained expansion reflects growing demand for immersive, family-friendly entertainment and Altitude's scalable, multi-brand development strategy.

During the first quarter, Altitude celebrated the opening of two new parks, expanding its presence in both established and emerging markets, including Manteca, California, which opened in January, strengthening Altitude's Northern California footprint; and Traverse City, Michigan, which recently opened in February, bringing the Altitude experience to a new Midwest market.

"These openings are a powerful reflection of the strength, scalability, and proven economics of our franchise model," said Chris Kuehn, President of Indoor Active Brands. "As demand for active, social entertainment continues to accelerate, we're attracting both first-time entrepreneurs and seasoned multi-unit operators who recognize the long-term growth potential in this category and the differentiated value our brands deliver."

Looking ahead, Altitude is on pace for a robust second quarter, with a diverse slate of planned openings across the U.S. and abroad. Upcoming locations include a combination of Altitude Trampoline Park with The Pickle Pad, and complementary brands such as Crave Social Eatery and Birdie ParTee:

Port Arthur, TX – The Pickle Pad, Crave Social Eatery, and Birdie ParTee

– The Pickle Pad, Crave Social Eatery, and Birdie ParTee Arlington (DFW), TX – Expanding Altitude's sixth location in the Dallas market

– Expanding Altitude's sixth location in the Dallas market Peachtree City (ATL), GA – Crave Social Eatery and Birdie ParTee

– Crave Social Eatery and Birdie ParTee Marietta, GA – The Pickle Pad and Birdie ParTee

– The Pickle Pad and Birdie ParTee Litchfield Park (Phoenix), AZ – Third location in the Phoenix market

– Third location in the Phoenix market Anaheim (Los Angeles), CA – Second location in the LA market

– Second location in the LA market Charlotte, NC – The Pickle Pad and Birdie ParTee

– The Pickle Pad and Birdie ParTee Old Bridge, NJ – The Pickle Pad and Birdie ParTee

– The Pickle Pad and Birdie ParTee St. George, UT – The Pickle Pad

– The Pickle Pad Sharjah, UAE – First Altitude location in the United Arab Emirates, marking entry into a new international market

The Q2 pipeline highlights Altitude's continued focus on strategic market density, international expansion, and flexible formats that allow franchisees to tailor offerings to local demand.

With a growing roster of multi-unit owners, new-to-brand franchisees, and international partners, Altitude Trampoline Park enters the remainder of 2026 in a position to sustain momentum.

"Our ability to scale across multiple brands and flexible formats while consistently delivering strong unit-level economics is what truly differentiates Altitude in the market," Kuehn added. "As we expand into new markets and strengthen our footprint in established ones, we remain disciplined in our growth strategy focused on operational excellence, memorable guest experiences, and long-term value creation for our franchise partners."

Altitude remains committed to its development goal of opening 12 to 15 new parks annually, supported by innovative programming and the brand's popular $10 Endless Jumps membership, which continues to make active entertainment accessible for families nationwide.

To learn more about franchise opportunities and upcoming store openings, contact [email protected] or visit www.altitudefranchise.com.

About Altitude Trampoline Park

Altitude Trampoline Park is a premier indoor adventure park offering cutting edge trampolines, games, programs, and celebrations for all ages. Altitude is the home for active family fun! The brand's successful $10 Endless Jumps Pass, is where members get the max. Guests can, in fact, Jump Happy! with unlimited use of trampolines, soft play, basketball, dodgeball, interactive games and more providing a great way for families to stay together and play together all year long. Nearing 100 locations worldwide, Altitude parks are designed to bring communities together, offering experiences that prioritize quality time, energy, and fun for every member of the family. More information can be found at altitudetrampolinepark.com.

About Indoor Active Brands

Indoor Active Brands is a platform company focused on owning and operating franchising concepts in the indoor family entertainment and restaurant industry. Created by NRD Capital, Indoor Active Brands currently consists of Altitude Trampoline Park, The Pickle Pad, and Crave Social Eatery. Indoor Active Brands leverages years of experience in the family entertainment and restaurant industries to provide unmatched support for its franchisees.

About Birdie ParTee

Birdie ParTee, part of the Indoor Active Brands family, is a next-generation entertainment destination designed for guests of all ages and occasions. Whether enjoying family fun, a lively date night, or a corporate outing, Birdie ParTee offers an unforgettable experience under one roof. Guests can test their skills on the whimsical FunHouse Course, immerse themselves in the realistic Links Course, or swing away on state-of-the-art golf simulators. To round out the experience, Birdie ParTee features Crave Social Eatery, serving chef-inspired food and drinks in a vibrant atmosphere. More than just mini golf, Birdie ParTee is where play, connection, and crave-worthy dining meet.

About The Pickle Pad & Crave Social Eatery:

The Pickle Pad is an indoor pickleball and entertainment experience featuring multiple courts, spectator seating, and open green spaces with social and lawn games. Each location is home to Crave Social Eatery, a chef-inspired restaurant offering both quick and full-service dining, where guests can enjoy fresh, flavorful meals designed for an active lifestyle—whether dining in the restaurant or courtside. With a curated selection of beer, wine, and drinks, Crave Social Eatery provides a fun, welcoming space to relax and socialize seven days a week. The Pickle Pad is part of Indoor Active Brands, which also owns Altitude Trampoline Park, one of the largest entertainment brands in the world. For more information, visit ThePicklePad.com and CraveSocialEatery.com.

SOURCE Altitude Trampoline Park