ALTITUDE TRAMPOLINE PARK JUMPS INTO SUPPORT OF THE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION

ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude Trampoline Park, a premier indoor adventure attraction, is jumping into 2022 with a relationship full of heart. Altitude is now a proud supporter of the American Heart Association's Life is Why Campaign. Throughout the year, Altitude will host events, fundraisers, and programs to support the mission of the American Heart Association, the world's leading nonprofit organization focused their relentless pursuit of longer, healthier lives. The sponsorship kicks off with Altitude's Commit to Fit program featuring Fit Fun Facts, fitness programming, American Heart Association paper heart sales and more. The initiative will culminate in a key event, the first-ever National Jumpathon, where participating Altitude locations will celebrate the relationship with American Heart and showcase the Jump LifeSM with contests, giveaways, and more.

"We are honored to team up with the American Heart Association and look forward to helping raise awareness and funds for the critical life-saving work that their organization does across the country to support healthy hearts and lives," said Altitude President, Amy Phillips. "We encourage our members, visitors, and local communities to join us in our upcoming initiatives to help strengthen our support for the American Heart Association."

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for longer, healthier lives. It's through the generous contributions of donors that they are able to fund research that can improve the health outcomes of heart and stroke patients, train more than 2.5 million high school students in CPR annually, support the work of local entrepreneurs and organizations working to improve health outcomes in under-resourced communities, and more.

"The Life is Why campaign is a powerful tool to help critical funds for the mission of the American Heart Association," said Kimberly Wright, Senior Vice President and Executive Director. "Together with Altitude Trampoline Park and our Life is Why supporters, we are working to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to spend their time healthy and more joyfully with family and friends."

