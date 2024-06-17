Altitude Trampoline Park Names Chris Kuehn as Chief Operating Officer

Premier Family-Friendly Entertainment Destination is Expanding its Leadership Team to Boost Franchise Operations and Drive Marketing and Training Advancements

DALLAS, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude Trampoline Park, the leading family-friendly entertainment franchise, has announced the appointment of Chris Kuehn as the company's Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Kuehn will leverage his extensive experience to lead the brand's operations, marketing, and training initiatives.

"Chris brings a wealth of general management expertise that will be crucial for Altitude's innovations and development," said Mike Rotondo, CEO of Altitude Trampoline Park. "As we continue to grow our footprint, it is essential for us to streamline our operations, drive staff capability and elevate our brand communications, and Chris' broad skill set are precisely what we need to create a more seamless guest experience during this expansion. We are excited to continue to grow our leadership team with industry veterans and are fortunate to welcome such a strong executive who will significantly contribute to our ongoing growth and success."

Kuehn most recently led business development teams for software provider Restaurant365 partnering with Enterprise Brands delivering Operations and Financial technology platform solutions that drive efficiency and profitability. Prior to R365, Kuehn held senior level positions in operations and marketing at PepsiCo, Yum Brands, Arby's, and Golden Corral. The latter two brands he held the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for a total of 16 years, driving innovation in multiple disciplines including marketing, purchasing and real estate development.

"Building upon the brand's operational success in 2023, I am eager to dive into this position at Altitude with the support of a strong and fast-growing parent company full of experts in the family entertainment industry," said Kuehn.

Altitude Trampoline Park is owned by Indoor Active Brands, a platform company that focuses on indoor entertainment concepts. Most recently, Indoor Active Brands announced the launch of its latest brand, The Pickle Pad, an indoor pickleball playground featuring a chef-inspired restaurant, bar, and yard games for all ages. Established by NRD Capital, Indoor Active Brands utilizes industry experience in the family entertainment and restaurant industries to support and assist its franchisees.

The brand is actively seeking qualified candidates to help grow its footprint throughout the U.S. in Kansas City, MO, Minneapolis, MN, Las Vegas, NV, Denver, CO, among others. To learn more about franchise opportunities and upcoming store openings, contact Mike Stout at [email protected] or visit www.altitudefranchise.com .

About Altitude Trampoline Park

Altitude Trampoline Park is a premier family-friendly entertainment destination offering cutting-edge attractions and Party Packages to accommodate all of life's most meaningful celebrations. Altitude is the home for active family fun! The brand offers children's birthday party packages and special events, providing two hours of unlimited jump time and access to all of Altitude's attractions, including trampolines, playgrounds, basketball, dodgeball, interactive games and more. Altitude's successful $10 Endless Jumps Membership program allows children unlimited access to the brand's attractions for a fixed price, offering a great way for families to stay together and play together all year long. Nearing 100 locations worldwide, Altitude parks are centrally located and easily accessible, making it the convenient, budget friendly choice for families in 2024. More information can be found at altitudetrampolinepark.com.

About Indoor Active Brands

Indoor Active Brands is a platform company focused on owning and operating franchising concepts in the indoor family entertainment industry. Created by NRD Capital, Indoor Active Brands currently consists of Altitude Trampoline Park and The Pickle Pad. Indoor Active Brands leverages years of experience in the family entertainment and restaurant industries to provide unmatched support for its franchisees. For more information about Indoor Active Brands visit www.indooractivebrands.com.

Media Contact:

Andrea Mazzola, Fish Consulting

[email protected] | 956-893-9150

SOURCE Altitude Trampoline Park