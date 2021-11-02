Altitude Trampoline Parks Leap Ahead Of Competitors With Accelerated Growth

ATLANTA, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While some traditional indoor entertainment venues have struggled during the pandemic, one brand is seeing a strong rebound, literally, in new franchise growth. Altitude Trampoline Parks is reporting multiple new openings nationwide since the start of 2021 – both from existing franchisees looking to expand to additional locations as well as strong interest from new franchise candidates. Known industry wide as the place to play every day and every month, annual and monthly memberships have experienced double digit growth at parks across the country. Altitude is truly the home of active family fun offering guests Endless Jumps for $10 a month making memberships the cornerstone of new franchise locations. By the end of the year, projections are there will be more than 80 total Altitude Trampoline Parks in 30 states across the U.S., plus four (4) international locations in Argentina, Mexico, Panama, and Spain. With more than a dozen new openings since the beginning of 2020, its growth is even outpacing similar trampoline park brands.

As families continue to normalize hanging out indoors and corporate groups are finding unique ways to be together in safe, open environments mainstays like birthday parties and full park bookings continue to see a steady uptick, but it's Altitude's Membership Program that leads the way with a surge in growth in 2021. As a result of working closely with franchise partners to follow the Certified Clean program to create safe, clean environments, families have opted to make the investment in membership finding peace of mind in the fact that they can return time and again for family-friendly fun at a great value.

"We've been working hard to take our active entertainment offering to new heights," says Robert Morris, Head of Operations for Altitude. "People can go lots of places to simply jump. Only Altitude offers a diverse mix of entertainment and fun for all ages that motivates repeat visits. It's this market advantage that has made owning an Altitude Trampoline Park a highly attractive business opportunity."

Between 2020 and 2021, Altitude Trampoline Parks have officially opened in:

Kissimmee, FL

Marietta / East Cobb, GA

/ Lombard, IL

Holyoke, MA

Cincinnati, OH

Bridgeville, PA

York, PA

Columbia, SC

Corsicana, TX

Killeen, TX

Additional openings coming soon:

Greensboro, NC

Harlingen, TX

Lawrenceville, GA

Mandeville, LA

San Jose, CA

Beyond 30,000+ square feet of climate-controlled, well-ventilated activity space, Altitude Trampoline Parks include multiple active attractions such as trampoline-enhanced basketball, zip lines, trapeze swings, Augmented Reality interactive games, laser mazes, miniature golf, and more. Additional attractions for the brand also include multi-story playgrounds with slides, warp walls and stunt air bags, soft play zones for younger guests, and multi-ball courts. All locations also offer options for parties and events. Food & beverage offerings vary by location but are rapidly expanding so guests may enjoy custom milkshakes and smoothies, entrees such as hot dogs and pizza, hot appetizers, snacks like churros and pretzels, fountain beverages, juices, and an assortment of grab-and-go chips, candies, and cookies.

"The entire Altitude brand is designed around minimum hour-long or 90-minute sessions of high-energy enjoyment... but to us that's only part of the experience," adds Morris. "Altitude Parks are designed to be fun for everyone there – jumping or not – teens, kids, and parents – for the duration of their entire visit. That's why we've tailored our experience to serve a broad audience, and that's why our franchises are seeing great success and growth."

About Altitude Trampoline Park

Altitude Trampoline Park is a premier indoor adventure trampoline park destination that offers exciting activities, games, programs, and events for all ages. Altitude also offers various package options for birthday parties and other special occasions.

All locations follow the Certified Clean program and audits to ensure that facilities are clean and safe for guests.

To learn more, including locations, visit www.altitudetrampolinepark.com. For more information on becoming a franchisee, visit https://altitudefranchise.com.

