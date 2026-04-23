Alto Adige Wines Shares Latest Developments on UGA Classification

Rising producer participation and new tools reinforce transparency and origin recognition

in the region

BOLZANO, Italy, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consorzio Alto Adige Wines has provided an update on the evolution of its Unità Geografiche Aggiuntive (UGA) classification, designed to identify and define specific geographic areas within Alto Adige that express distinct terroir characteristics. As producer participation continues to grow, classification is gaining momentum as a framework for enhancing transparency and reinforcing the link between origin and quality within Alto Adige DOC wines.

Announced in 2024, the 86 UGAs (Additional Geographical Units) represent officially recognized subzones within the Alto Adige DOC, enabling wines to communicate their origin with greater precision. Each UGA is defined by rigorous criteria, reflecting an optimal alignment of factors such as soil composition, microclimate, altitude, slope inclination, sun exposure, rainfall, and other key environmental conditions. Building on its initial introduction, the system is now entering a phase of broader adoption, with an increasing number of producers embracing the classification and contributing to a more detailed expression of the region's diverse landscape.

As the system is progressively implemented, clear communication remains a key priority. The UGA symbol, displayed on the label, plays an important role in this process by allowing both consumers and trade professionals to easily identify wines that belong to a designated UGA, reinforcing transparency and origin recognition.

Recent production data reflects growing engagement with the classification. For the 2024 vintage, 42 producers cellared UGA-designated wines across 45 UGAs, covering 396 hectares and representing 6.2% of total Alto Adige DOC production. For the 2025 vintage, this increased to 60 producers, 52 UGAs, and 403 hectares, accounting for 6.7% of total production. These figures indicate a steady growth in adoption of the UGA system, despite natural vintage variations, including a smaller harvest in 2024 compared to 2025.

To further support understanding of the UGA concept, Alto Adige Wines has introduced dedicated educational materials, including a newly developed video that illustrates the role of UGAs in expressing the region's unique micro-territories and guiding consumers through the classification.

"As the UGA classification continues to evolve, our focus remains on strengthening awareness and understanding of these origin-based wines. By providing clear tools and consistent communication, we aim to support both trade professionals and consumers in navigating Alto Adige's increasingly detailed expression of terroir," commented Eduard Bernhart, Director of the Consorzio Alto Adige Wines.

The first UGA Riserva wines are anticipated to be released in Alto Adige and across Europe in late autumn 2026, with distribution in the United States to follow thereafter.

About Consorzio Alto Adige Wines

The Consorzio Alto Adige Wines was formed in 2007 to promote and strengthen the image of the wines from Alto Adige. One of Italy's smallest wine-producing regions, Alto Adige is also one of its most multifaceted. Twenty grape varieties are cultivated on vineyards stretching from Mediterranean-influenced valleys to Alpine hillsides, tended by individual growers, small family-wineries, and cooperatives alike.

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SOURCE Consorzio Alto Adige Wines