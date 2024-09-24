ALTOIDS® Unveils Limited-Edition Collectible Tin Designed In Partnership With NYC Hotspot, Bad Roman

Available for one week only, ALTOIDS' exclusive tin is a refreshing must have for foodies after a one-of-a-kind meal.

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ALTOIDS® announced the release of an exclusive, limited-time tin in partnership with New York City restaurant hot-spot, Bad Roman. Inspired by Gen Z's love of collecting restaurant matchbooks, the two brands collaborated on a one-of-a-kind tin that will have New Yorkers abuzz and offers the intense freshening that only ALTOIDS can provide.

ALTOIDS® teamed up with dining destination Bad Roman to create a limited-edition tin, the perfect way to end any meal, and a special menu inspired by the brand’s Curiously Strong peppermint. ALTOIDS® teamed up with dining destination Bad Roman to create a limited-edition tin, the perfect way to end any meal, and a special menu inspired by the brand’s Curiously Strong peppermint.

The design features the ALTOIDS classic peppermint tin, with the brand's instantly recognizable logo, paired with Bad Roman's serpentine design. City goers can get their hands on a tin by heading to Bad Roman to enjoy specially designed date-night dishes—featuring recipes with flavors so intense—only a mint as Curiously Strong as ALTOIDS could be paired with them:

Date Night Pasta, a perfectly shareable dish featuring two intensely flavorful exclusive pastas: Rigatoni Puttanesca & Bucatini all'Aglio—with an ALTOIDS antidote "chaser."

Limonata Curiousa, a minty Italian sparkling lemonade mocktail featuring fresh lemon, sparkling water, and ALTOIDS peppermint.

Shakerato Curioso, a non-alcoholic version of the Bad Roman Espresso Shakerato mixed with espresso and ALTOIDS peppermint.

"ALTOIDS is known for its curiously strong mints and iconic tin, which is often reused by consumers even after they've enjoyed the last mint," said Maria Urista, Vice President, Gum & Mints at Mars Wrigley North America. "Through our partnership with Bad Roman, we're showcasing the efficacy of our powerful mints against notoriously delicious, yet strong, flavors and creating a unique memento for diners that will live well beyond a night out."

Beginning on September 24 through October 1, consumers can visit Bad Roman to enjoy the special menu and receive their very own ALTOIDS x Bad Roman tin with classic peppermints, while supplies last, by making a reservation on Bad Roman's website at https://www.badromannyc.com/.

Fans that can't visit Bad Roman in New York City can still enjoy a Curiously Strong ALTOIDS experience! ALTOIDS is working with NYC-based retailer Big Night, a one-stop shop for hosting curiously sophisticated dinner parties, to curate "After Any Dinner" boxes, sold in-store and online. The dinner boxes will include items inspired by the special date-night dishes at Bad Roman, allowing consumers to experience the curious collaboration right in their own homes. Each box will come with a complimentary limited-edition ALTOIDS x Bad Roman tin – and the ALTOIDS are on the house. Boxes are available nationwide online at shopbignight.com as well as in-store at Big Night's two New York City locations starting 10/2.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With more than $47 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

ABOUT BAD ROMAN

Bad Roman is a modern, maximalist Italian restaurant from Quality Branded. The menu features playful takes on Italian classics, a regionally focused wine list, and exciting cocktails. Since opening its doors in early 2023, Bad Roman has quickly climbed the ranks of New York's hottest reservations. The always-booked Bad Roman classifies itself as a not-Italian restaurant, serving "authentic dishes with an inauthentic twist."

