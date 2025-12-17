Pop-Tarts® Continues to Bring Next-Level Antics to 2025 Pop-Tarts™ Bowl with Live Fan Voting and Limited-Edition Tailgate Pack

Before, during and after the game, this year's Pop-Tarts™ Bowl is the ultimate fan-fueled experience

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown is on for the 2025 Pop-Tarts™ Bowl, dubbed The People's National Championship! Culminating in the biggest sacrifice ever, two teams of Edible Mascots – Team Sprinkles and Team Swirls – will compete to achieve the ultimate pastry dream of being eaten by this year's Pop-Tarts Bowl Champions. To celebrate, Pop-Tarts® is hosting a fan vote on game day to help decide which team will be sacrificed and debuting a limited-edition flavor box featuring each of the Edible Mascot flavors.

The Pop-Tarts® Limited-Edition Team Sprinkles vs Team Swirls Tailgate Pack includes full-sized boxes of all six flavors featured in the Pop-Tarts™ Bowl: Pop-Tarts® Protein Slammin’ Strawberry, Frosted Cherry, Frosted Cookies & Crème, Frosted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Frosted Wild Berry and Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae toaster pastries. On game day, Pop-Tarts® fans across the country can vote by text for which team of Edible Mascots they want to be sacrificed at the end of the Pop-Tarts™ Bowl.

This year's game is giving fans exactly what they crave: more mascots, more "only-at-the-Pop-Tarts-Bowl" moments and more ways than ever to be part of the action – whether cheering from the stands or watching the game from their couch.

For the first time in Pop-Tarts Bowl history, the ultimate decision is in the hands of the people through live fan voting during the game.

While the Pop-Tarts Bowl doesn't determine the college football national champion, it can crown the people's choice for which Pop-Tarts mascots are next to be sacrificed. Fans in the stadium and at home can cast their vote by texting "SPRINKLES" to vote for Team Sprinkles, or "SWIRLS" to vote for Team Swirls to 21523. Voting begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on December 27 and will culminate in the biggest sacrifice ever at the end of the game*. Will it be Team Sprinkles or Team Swirls?

Now, fans can bring the showdown home with a Pop-Tarts Limited-Edition Team Sprinkles vs Team Swirls Tailgate Pack.

From tailgates to watch parties, this limited-edition collector's box is the perfect addition to game day spreads. Featuring full-sized boxes of all six toaster pastry flavors that will be Edible Mascots at this year's game – Protein Slammin' Strawberry, Frosted Cherry, Frosted Cookies & Crème, Frosted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Frosted Wild Berry and Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae – this exclusive box is guaranteed to make game day even sweeter.

Fans can enter for a chance to score this offering to recreate the excitement of the Pop-Tarts Bowl at home. Simply visit @PopTartsUS on Instagram from December 18 through December 21 for official rules and to enter.

"Pop-Tarts fans are passionate about their favorite flavors, so this year, we're giving them the power to decide which Edible Mascot team — Team Sprinkles or Team Swirls — will be sacrificed and eaten by the winning team," said Leslie Serro, vice president of marketing for Pop-Tarts. "Whether fans are voting for their favorite team or recreating the epic sacrifice with the Pop-Tarts Limited-Edition Team Sprinkles vs. Team Swirls Tailgate Pack, they'll find that this year's game is all about delivering more unforgettable moments than ever."

But the fun doesn't stop there! From in-stadium offerings to ways to engage at home, there's more in store for this year's Pop-Tarts Bowl, including:

Fan Fest: Kickoff game day early on December 27 at the Pop-Tarts Bowl Fan Fest – located just outside Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Kickoff game day early on December 27 at the Pop-Tarts Bowl Fan Fest – located just outside Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Mascot Cam: Driven by fan-demand, tune into the social-first livestream on @PopTartsBowl and @PopTartsUS TikTok and Instagram channels for a front-row seat to all sideline happenings alongside the game broadcast on ABC.

Driven by fan-demand, tune into the social-first livestream on @PopTartsBowl and @PopTartsUS TikTok and Instagram channels for a front-row seat to all sideline happenings alongside the game broadcast on ABC. In-Stadium Concessions: Classic football concessions are getting a Crazy Good twist with bold creations like Loaded Pop-Tarts toaster pastries and Pop-Tarts Nachos in Frosted Strawberry and Frosted S'mores and Deep-Fried Pop-Tarts toaster pastries in Frosted Strawberry and Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon. Other fan-favorite menu items, including Hot Fudge Pop-Tarts Waffle Cone Bowl Sundaes, S'mores Pop-Tarts Bavarian Pretzels, and Pop-Tarts Trifles in Strawberry and Brown Sugar Cinnamon, are also making a triumphant return.

Tune in to watch the Pop-Tarts Bowl, dubbed the People's National Championship, on December 27 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Make sure not to miss any of the action as teams of football players and Edible Mascots take the field at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Be sure to add Pop-Tarts to the game day menu and follow @PopTartsUS on Instagram, @PopTarts on TikTok and @PopTartsBowl on your favorite social media platform to catch all the Crazy Good moments Pop-Tarts has in store.

*Open to participating US carriers. Message and data rates may apply. Limit one vote. SMS vote terms at https://bit.ly/SC21523. Text STOP to cancel, text HELP for help.

About the Pop-Tarts Bowl

In 2023, Pop-Tarts signed a multi-year agreement with Florida Citrus Sports to become the new title sponsor of the Pop-Tarts Bowl game. In the new College Football Playoff era, the bowl will match the top selection from the ACC (inclusive of Notre Dame) outside of the CFP series against the second selection from the Big 12 outside of the CFP series. The 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl will air live on December 27 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The New York Times said the 2023 Pop-Tarts Edible Mascot campaign "won the internet" and the campaign was awarded the Cannes Lions Grand Prix in the Brand Experience and Activation category, as well as a Grand Clio, an Andy IDEA award, a gold Jay Chiat Award and named the Brand Activation of the Year at the Sports Business Journal Awards.

About Mars, Incorporated

About FCS

Florida Citrus Sports (FCS) is a not-for-profit event management organization dedicated to positively impacting the Orlando region while enhancing the quality of life in Central Florida through world-class events, including the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the Pop-Tarts Bowl, the Florida Blue Florida Classic, the FC Series and the Camping World Kickoff. For more information, visit FloridaCitrusSports.com.

