Altova Launches Version 2019 and Brings the Future into Clearer Focus

BEVERLY, Mass., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Altova® (http://www.altova.com) announced the release of Version 2019 of its MissionKit desktop developer tools and server software products. This release overhauls the UIs of XMLSpy and UModel to provide support for high-PPI (pixel per inch) monitors, such as UHD, 4K, and Retina displays, bringing the graphical editing views these products are known for into even sharper focus. Version 2019 also introduces support for data mapping of Protocol Buffers in MapForce, new standards support across the product line, and even a brand-new product.

Altova Version 2019 Launches with 22 new features

"To support developers working on high-res displays, we have given XMLSpy and UModel an extensive UI revamp," said Alexander Falk, CEO and President of Altova. "These UIs are now beautifully sharp on high-PPI screens of all sizes, as they now take full advantage of the higher resolution to render all graphics with a lot more precision and detail. This is especially clear when taking advantage of the graphical views for working with XML Schema, WSDL documents, and UML diagrams."

Highlights from the newly released features include:

Extensive UI revamp in XMLSpy and UModel to fully support high-PPI monitors and displays.

Additional filters and parameters add power and flexibility to node functions in MapForce.

MapForce and MapForce Server can now map data to and from Google Protocol Buffers, a language and platform-neutral mechanism for serializing structured data.

RaptorXML Server's extensive Python API has been extended to support XPath execution, as well as XSLT and XQuery transformations.

Numerous new XBRL features in XMLSpy and RaptorXML Server include:

Support for XBRL Generic Preferred Label 1.0



Removal of duplicate XBRL facts



New entry helpers for XBRL Typed Domain

New product: The Altova Solvency II XBRL add-in for Excel enables users to work in Excel to create Solvency II reports and export them to a valid XBRL document for filing with EIOPA (European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority). The add-in allows regulated companies to comply with XBRL filing mandates while being shielded from the complexity of XBRL syntax.

These and many additional features are available in Version 2019. To view new features in each product and access trial downloads please visit: (https://www.altova.com/whatsnew)

About Altova

Altova® is a software company specializing in tools that assist developers with data management, software and application development, mobile development, and data integration. The creator of XMLSpy® and other award-winning products, Altova is a key player in the software tools industry and the leader in XML solution development tools. The company offers a complete line of desktop developer software for XML, SQL, and UML; high-performance workflow automation server products; and a cross-platform mobile development platform. Altova focuses on its customers' needs by offering a product line that fulfills a broad spectrum of requirements for software development teams. With over 5.1 million users worldwide, including 91% of Fortune 500 organizations, Altova is honored to serve clients from one-person shops to the world's largest organizations. Altova is committed to delivering standards-based, platform-independent solutions that are powerful, affordable and easy-to-use. Founded in 1992, Altova is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts and Vienna, Austria.

Altova, MobileTogether, MissionKit, XMLSpy, MapForce, FlowForce, RaptorXML, StyleVision, UModel, DatabaseSpy, DiffDog, SchemaAgent, and Authentic are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Altova GmbH in the United States and other countries. The names of and references to other companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

