Altova Launches Version 2021 with a Focus on Customer Requested Features

BEVERLY, Mass., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Altova® (http://www.altova.com) announced the release of Version 2021 of its MissionKit desktop developer tools and server software. This new version includes numerous new features and improvements implemented in response to customer feedback, including a new XBRL Taxonomy Manager that provides easy, centralized taxonomy installation and management across all XBRL-enabled products; data mapping for SWIFT messages; improvements for editing in JSON Grid View; attaching files to PDF during report generation; and much more.

In version 2021 Altova MapForce now also supports mapping SWIFT data to or from any other MapForce-supported format, including databases, XML, JSON, other EDI formats, and more.

"As the scope of our customers' needs shift and change we are always eager to adapt our offerings to continue to meet their needs and exceed their expectations," said Alexander Falk, President and CEO for Altova. "For example, we've received very positive responses from our customers to the new JSON Grid View features added to XMLSpy and with this release have added even more advanced features. We've also introduced an XBRL Taxonomy Manager across the product line that makes it easier for customers to manage the ever-growing number of XBRL taxonomies and versions available in the industry."

A highlight of some new features requested by customers in this release:

XBRL Taxonomy Manager provides a centralized way to install and manage XBRL taxonomies for use across all Altova XBRL enabled applications. This streamlines a process that can easily get confusing given the number of increasing taxonomies and taxonomy versions that are constantly shifting and changing.

provides a centralized way to install and manage XBRL taxonomies for use across all Altova XBRL enabled applications. This streamlines a process that can easily get confusing given the number of increasing taxonomies and taxonomy versions that are constantly shifting and changing. SWIFT (Society for Worldwide interbank Financial Telecommunications) is a global provider of financial messaging services. Adding to the long list of EDI formats supported, MapForce now also supports mapping SWIFT messages to or from any other MapForce supported format, including databases, XML, JSON, other EDI formats and more .

to or from any other MapForce supported format, including databases, XML, JSON, other EDI formats and more JSON Grid View was introduced in XMLSpy last year, and in this latest release has undergone some significant updates and enhancements. Some of the improvements for editing in JSON Grid View in XMLSpy include new entry helpers, additional copy/paste options, mouse-over tool tips, easy options for working with very large files, and more.

in XMLSpy include new entry helpers, additional copy/paste options, mouse-over tool tips, easy options for working with very large files, and more. While MapForce has long supported conversion of EDI messages to XML by graphically mapping EDI fields to a target XML Schema, Version 2021 takes this capability further. In response to numerous customer requests, one-click conversion of EDI to XML in MapForce without the need for loading a target XSD or mapping fields is now a reality.

in MapForce without the need for loading a target XSD or mapping fields is now a reality. Customers often request the ability to attach files to a PDF during report generation in StyleVision. Examples include high-resolution images, source files, other document formats such as .docx, and so on. StyleVision 2021 now makes this possible.

during report generation in StyleVision. Examples include high-resolution images, source files, other document formats such as .docx, and so on. StyleVision 2021 now makes this possible. And many more

These and many additional features are available in Version 2021. To view the new features in each product and access trial downloads please visit: (https://www.altova.com/whatsnew)

