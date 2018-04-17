Altova Version 2018 Release 2 Revolutionizes JSON Processing

BEVERLY, Mass., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Altova® (http://www.altova.com) announced the release of Version 2018 release 2 of its MissionKit desktop developer tools and server software products. This release introduces new tools for processing JSON with XSLT and XPath/XQuery, more flexible ways to work with functions in data mapping projects, and much more.

Querying JSON with XSLT, XPath, & XQuery

"Despite the growing popularity of JSON, there is still no widely-used transformation language to, for instance, transform JSON data to HTML. Similarly, no particular language for querying JSON has gained significant traction," said Alexander Falk, CEO and President of Altova. "However, functionality added to XPath/XQuery 3.1 offers developers an elegant, standardized way to query and transform their JSON data, and we've added full support for JSON in our powerful XSLT and XPath/XQuery tools to finally make it practical."

More information on this, and other highlights from the newly released features:

Adding to support for editing and converting JSON, XMLSpy now also supports processing and transforming JSON in its XSLT, XPath, and XQuery editors, builders, and debuggers.

New Node Functions in the MapForce data mapping tool make it possible to define data processing functions and/or default values and assign them to one or more nodes without repeating the same function multiple times – and without drawing mapping lines. Node Functions are easy-to-use and reduce the time required to define and maintain mappings significantly

UModel now supports C++ for program code generation from UML models, reverse engineering of existing code, and round-trip engineering, adding even more power to this advanced – yet affordable – UML modeling tool.

Adding to the popular family of server products, available in this release is the new DiffDog Server. This new product combines the rich file and directory comparison options of DiffDog with the power of today's parallel computing environments to let you automate high volume comparisons and generate diff reports automatically.

And many more

These and many additional features are available in Version 2018 Release 2. To view new features in each product and access trial downloads please visit: (https://www.altova.com/whatsnew)

About Altova

Altova® is a software company specializing in tools that assist developers with data management, software and application development, mobile development, and data integration. The creator of XMLSpy® and other award-winning products, Altova is a key player in the software tools industry and the leader in XML solution development tools. The company offers a complete line of desktop developer software for XML, SQL, and UML; high-performance workflow automation server products; and a cross-platform mobile development platform. Altova focuses on its customers' needs by offering a product line that fulfills a broad spectrum of requirements for software development teams. With over 5.1 million users worldwide, including 91% of Fortune 500 organizations, Altova is honored to serve clients from one-person shops to the world's largest organizations. Altova is committed to delivering standards-based, platform-independent solutions that are powerful, affordable and easy-to-use. Founded in 1992, Altova is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts and Vienna, Austria.

