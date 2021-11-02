Altova Version 2022 Supports Exciting New OIM Standard for XBRL

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altova® (http://www.altova.com) announced the release of Version 2022 of its MissionKit desktop developer tools and server software. This new version includes support for the promising new OIM XBRL standard in multiple products as well as other XBRL related enhancements.

XMLSpy OIM support: validation of XBRL in XML, JSON, and CSV, as well as one-click conversion between those formats

Though XBRL provides an efficient, standards-based representation of business report data, such data is often originally generated, stored, and/or consumed in other formats. With that in mind, XBRL International has created a new standard called the OIM (Open Information Model), which provides a model for easily transforming XBRL data between XML and other popular formats including CSV and JSON.

This effort to simplify working with XBRL data allows organizations to take advantage of all the functionality of XBRL and at the same time have XBRL documents written in the format(s) most convenient for them.

Altova's XBRL-enabled software is some of the very first in the industry to support this promising new standard. Details include:

XMLSpy offers complete XBRL and XBRL taxonomy development tools as well as full support for OIM with validation of XBRL reports in XML, JSON, and CSV, as well as one-click conversion between those formats.

RaptorXML Server supports high volume validation of OIM XML, CSV, and/or JSON files as well as automated generation of the different OIM output formats.

Altova EBA XBRL Add-in for Excel, supports OIM and gives customers the option of exporting reports built in Excel directly to EBA-conformant XBRL-CSV.

This release also includes some additional XBRL focused features such as a new option in XMLSpy to preload standard Formula and/or Table schemas, as well as the ability to configure XBRL validation message limits and traces.

These and many additional features are available in Version 2022. To view the new features in each product and access trial downloads please visit: (https://www.altova.com/whatsnew)

About Altova

Altova® is a software company offering specialized tools for both developers and business users. The creator of XMLSpy®, MapForce® and other award-winning products, Altova is a key player in the software tools industry and the leader in XML and JSON solution development tools. The company offers a complete line of desktop developer software for XML, JSON, SQL, and UML; high-performance workflow automation server products; and a cross-platform mobile and enterprise app development platform. In addition, the Altova Cloud offers complete SaaS apps that make working with complex technologies easy for business users. With over 5.4 million users worldwide, including 91% of Fortune 500 organizations, Altova is honored to serve clients from one-person shops to the world's largest organizations. Altova is committed to delivering standards-based, platform-independent solutions that are powerful, affordable and easy-to-use. Founded in 1992, Altova is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts and Vienna, Austria.

