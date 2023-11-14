ALTRA | SANEXEN WINS INTERNATIONAL INFLUENCE AWARD FROM THE CETEQ

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ALTRA | SANEXEN has won the International Influence Award from the Conseil des entreprises en technologies environnementales du Québec ("CETEQ"). The growing reach of its groundbreaking PFAS technology in the United States allowed the company to distinguish itself among nominees.

"We are very proud to receive this award, which recognizes the exceptional efforts made by our team to export our solution to industries and communities that most need it," said Jean-François Bolduc, President of ALTRA | SANEXEN.

Built upon years of dedicated research and development, the innovative solution offered by ALTRA | SANEXEN effectively treats PFAS contaminants in water and soil. The technology is highly efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly, providing significant benefits to customers and communities alike.

In April 2023, the company announced their contract with Waste Connections in the United States to provide the first continuous large-scale PFAS remediation solution for the landfill and industrial waste management industry. This project, the first of its kind in North America, aims to achieve a guaranteed level of PFAS removal from contaminated leachate. ALTRA | SANEXEN will supply and operate its modular units at Waste Connections' landfills in Rosemount and Rich Valley, Minnesota, for the next 10 years.

"ALTRA's technology has been field-tested during successful pilots and combined with extensive lab research for years – we are now exporting our solution across North America and beyond," added Martin Bureau, Vice-President, Innovation and Head of the PFAS Center of Excellence. "Today, we offer the most comprehensive and viable turn-key solution with a customized and sustainable approach to treat highly PFAS contaminated water at a fraction of the cost and risk associated with other solutions."

Other contracts are currently under negotiation in the United States, in the landfill and industrial waste management industries. ALTRA | SANEXEN intends to continue and expand the export of its technology to all industries struggling with PFAS challenges: the military, airports, waste management, heavy manufacturing and wastewater treatment plants.

The award was presented at the CETEQ's annual Envirolys gala, which took place on November 13 in Montréal. The Envirolys gala aims to showcase the private expertise of the green economy, the entrepreneurship and innovation of the builders of the environmental services industry, as well as new technologies and significant environmental projects in Québec.

This is the third time that ALTRA | SANEXEN has won an award from the CETEQ. The company won the Innovation and Protection of the Environment award in both 2021 and 2022.

About ALTRA | SANEXEN

ALTRA | SANEXEN, a member of the LOGISTEC family, is a leading provider of environmental solutions for over 38 years. With its key business lines – Specialized Environmental Services and Water Solutions – ALTRA | SANEXEN continues to deliver creative and customized solutions to industrial, municipal and governmental customers and partners. ALTRA | SANEXEN's environmental engineers and scientists combined with their in-house research and development teams continue to explore and implement new technologies to address the ever-evolving environmental issues the world faces today. For more information, visit altragroup.com.

About the CETEQ

The Conseil des entreprises en technologies environnementales du Québec (CETEQ) is an association that brings together private companies from Québec's main green economy sectors. CETEQ members work every day in the field to clean up the environment and employ more than 15,000 workers for an annual turnover of more than $2.1 billion. The CETEQ's mission is to promote sustainable development and the expertise of the private sector in the environmental industry. The CETEQ also encourages high performance standards and a competitive business environment conducive to innovation and the development of new green technologies.

