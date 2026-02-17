Altus Appoints Josh Kincaid as Vice President of Associations & Partnerships

Strategic hire strengthens industry relationships and partnership development across Altus' commercial platform.

METAIRIE, La., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Altus, the trusted leader in commercial receivables management and business-to-business collections, today announced the appointment of Josh Kincaid as Vice President, Associations & Partnerships. This addition reinforces Altus' commitment to expanding its association network and strengthening strategic partnerships that support long-term client growth and financial performance.

In his role, Kincaid will lead the development of relationships with trade associations, critical partners, service providers, and commercial organizations. His focus is on helping businesses implement structured credit policies, predictable recovery processes, and scalable receivables management systems that improve cash flow and reduce risk.

Kincaid brings experience building operational and financial infrastructure within emerging and complex industries. As a co-founder and technology/strategy leader at Gesundheit Foods / Form Factory, he helped scale the company from early concept to a $170 million acquisition. He also co-founded PDX Capitalized Partners, where he worked alongside executive leadership and regulators designing operational frameworks within a newly forming multibillion-dollar market.

"Josh brings a systems-driven mindset and deep partnership experience that aligns directly with Altus' long-term strategy," said Marco Constante, Executive Vice-President, Commercial Operations & Enablement. "His ability to connect associations, operators, and financial leadership strengthens our platform and expands the value we deliver to clients."

Altus provides comprehensive accounts receivable management services, helping organizations accelerate revenue recovery, enhance cash flow, and improve working capital performance. Its technology-enabled platform spans first- and third-party collections, international recovery, legal escalation, and credit intelligence reporting. By combining automation, advanced analytics, and real-time visibility, Altus enables clients to optimize receivables performance while maintaining rigorous compliance standards.

About Altus

Altus is the trusted leader in commercial receivables management and business-to-business collections, helping organizations improve cash flow, minimize credit risk, optimize credit-to-cash cycle, and strengthen financial performance. For more than 30 years, Altus has set the benchmark for performance in receivables management—combining proprietary technology, advanced analytics, and the industry's most experienced professionals to deliver unmatched recovery outcomes.

Altus operates with the rigor and reliability that global brands, financial institutions, and enterprises depend on. When results matter, the industry turns to Altus.

Altus is fully licensed and bonded in all 50 states and Canada. Visit www.trustaltus.com.

