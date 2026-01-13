Altus Expands Leadership Team to Advance Commercial Execution and Strategic Growth

Senior appointments strengthen operational discipline, data-driven execution, and long-term expansion strategy across Altus' technology-enabled platform.

METAIRIE, La., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Altus, the trusted leader in commercial receivables management and business-to-business collections, today announced the addition of two senior leaders to its organization: Marco R. Constante, Executive Vice President, Commercial Operations & Enablement, and Ross Lafont, Vice President, Corporate Development and FP&A. These appointments reinforce Altus' commitment to disciplined execution, scalable growth, and continued investment in its technology-enabled operating platform.

As market demands for transparency, efficiency, and performance continue to rise, Altus is strengthening the leadership capabilities required to support sustained growth across commercial operations and strategic expansion. These additions further align Altus' operational execution, data infrastructure, and capital strategy with its long-term vision.

Strengthening Commercial Operations and Strategic Growth

In his role as Executive Vice President, Commercial Operations & Enablement, Marco R. Constante leads enterprise-wide initiatives to enhance go-to-market execution, optimize operational efficiency, and equip revenue-generating teams with scalable processes, analytics, and enabling technologies. With more than 20 years of experience across financial services and technology organizations, Marco brings deep expertise in commercial transformation, data-driven decision-making, and building operating models that support sustainable growth.

Prior to joining Altus, Marco held senior leadership roles at Coface North America, including General Manager of Rel8ed and Head of Commercial Operations, where he led large-scale integrations, redesigned go-to-market models, implemented CRM and analytics frameworks, and expanded operational capacity while achieving consistent revenue performance. His background includes senior roles at People's United Bank, Citizens Financial Group, and General Electric. Marco holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and an MBA in Strategic Management from Sacred Heart University.

Ross Lafont, Vice President, Corporate Development and FP&A at Altus, is responsible for sourcing and executing acquisitions, supporting strategic transactions, and conducting financial analysis to advance the company's long-term growth objectives. He brings experience in corporate development and mergers and acquisitions, with a focus on disciplined capital deployment and strategic expansion.

Prior to Altus, Ross worked in Corporate Development at PoolCorp and Vortex Companies, where he completed numerous M&A transactions and supported broader strategic growth initiatives. Ross holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Louisiana State University and a master's degree from Tulane University's A.B. Freeman School of Business.

Together, these appointments strengthen Altus' ability to execute its growth strategy by aligning commercial operations, data and technology enablement, and strategic expansion under a cohesive leadership framework.

"Altus continues to invest in experienced leaders who know how to scale platforms with discipline and purpose," said Jim McDermott, Chief Executive Officer of Altus. "Marco enhances our ability to execute commercially through data, process, and technology, while Ross strengthens our approach to strategic growth. These additions reflect our focus on building a durable, high-performing organization that delivers consistent results for clients and stakeholders."

Altus provides comprehensive accounts receivable management services, helping organizations accelerate revenue recovery, enhance cash flow, and improve working capital performance. Its technology-enabled platform spans first- and third-party collections, international recovery, legal escalation, and credit intelligence reporting. By combining automation, advanced analytics, and real-time visibility, Altus enables clients to optimize receivables performance while maintaining rigorous compliance standards.

Altus is the trusted leader in commercial receivables management and business-to-business collections, helping organizations improve cash flow, minimize credit risk, optimize credit-to-cash cycle, and strengthen financial performance. For more than 30 years, Altus has set the benchmark for performance in receivables management—combining proprietary technology, advanced analytics, and the industry's most experienced professionals to deliver unmatched recovery outcomes.

Altus operates with the rigor and reliability that global brands, financial institutions, and enterprises depend on. When results matter, the industry turns to Altus.

Altus is fully licensed and bonded in all 50 states and Canada. Visit www.trustaltus.com.

