ALUMINIUM DUNKERQUE ENTERS INTO USD 375 MILLION OF NEW BANK FACILITIES

LOON-PLAGE, France, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aluminium Dunkerque SAS ("AD") and its immediate parent company Aluminium Dunkerque Industries France SAS ("ADIF") yesterday closed and funded new bank lending facilities totaling the equivalent of USD 375 million. These facilities completely refinance AD's and ADIF's previous funded debt.

Sustainability is a core priority for the Aluminium Dunkerque business. The new lending facilities contain interest rate benefits for AD and ADIF upon achieving certain environmental criteria including reductions in carbon emissions and water consumption.

The Lead Arranger, Coordinator and Sustainability Coordinator for the new facilities is Societe Generale, which led a club of European and American commercial banks.

AD has entered into a new USD 125 million 4-year floating rate Revolving Credit Facility, with availability in US Dollars, Euros and Letters of Credit.

ADIF has entered into a new USD 250 million 5-year floating rate Term Loan, funded partly in US Dollars and partly in Euro. The bonds previously issued by ADIF in October 2021 have been fully repaid.

Guillaume de Goÿs, the Chief Executive Officer of AD and ADIF, commented: "In order to pursue our expansion and in a context of rising interest rates worldwide, we are very pleased to be able to complete a comprehensive refinancing of the business in the marketplace. We greatly appreciate the commitments of all of the new financial institutions led by Societe Generale, which speaks to Aluminium Dunkerque's leading market position in Europe for both efficient, low-cost operations and low carbon emissions. AD's new Revolving Credit Facility significantly enhances AD's liquidity as well as its financial and operational flexibility."

About Aluminium Dunkerque: Founded in 1991, Aluminium Dunkerque is among the largest aluminium smelters in the Europe, specialising in the manufacture of aluminium slabs and ingots, used in the transport, automotive, packaging, building and construction industries. Aluminium Dunkerque has nameplate production capacity of 286,000 tons per year, annual turnover of approximately $800 million, and over 700 full-time employees. Aluminium Dunkerque is owned by American Industrial Partners Capital Fund VII, L.P. and members of operating management. For more information on Aluminium Dunkerque, visit www.aluminiumdunkerque.fr

CONTACT:

Guillaume Foucault

CORPCOM

[email protected]

+33 (6) 52-11-37-65