Aluminum Casting Market Worth $86.5 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 9.1% Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aluminum casting market size is expected to reach USD 86.5 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 9.1% CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of aluminum content in automobiles and increasing demand from the building and construction sector in Asia Pacific are key factors driving the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, the die casting process segment is anticipated to reach USD 48.9 billion by 2025 at a predicted CAGR of 10.1%

Based on type, the high pressure die casting segment was pegged at 4,217.5 kilotons in 2018

By volume, the transportation end-use segment dominated the global market with a share of 59.0 % in 2018

Europe aluminum casting market is anticipated to reach USD 17.6 billion by 2025, emerging as the second largest regional market by revenue

In terms of revenue, Middle East and Africa is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period, fueled by demand for casting products within the building and construction segment

Some of the key companies present in the market are Consolidated Metco, Inc.; Alcoa Corporation; Dynacast; Ryobi Ltd.; Endurance Technologies Limited; Walbro; and Alcast Technologies.

Read 194 page research report with TOC on "Aluminum Casting Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End Use (Industrial, Transportation, Building & Construction), By Process (Permanent Mold, Die Casting), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/aluminum-casting-market

Automobile manufacturers are under increasing pressure to meet regulatory requirements pertaining to the environmental impact of vehicles. Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) has doubled its target for average fuel-efficiency from 2012 to 2025 owing to increasing emission of greenhouse gases. Weight reduction in vehicles through the use of aluminum is set to play a crucial role in these conditions in order to meet regulatory requirements.

The building and construction sector in Asia Pacific is largely driven by developing countries in the region, such as China, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia. In 2018, the Malaysia residential and non-residential sector observed a growth of nearly 4.4% in real terms. Similarly, the building sector in Indonesia registered a growth of around 6.2% during the same timeline.

Environmental policy changes in China is projected to critically impact market growth over the coming years. The Chinese Ministry of Ecology and Environment launched a three-year action plan (2020 action plan) in June 2018 to curb pollution in the country. In line with this, the government is pursuing a winter policy that aims to reduce aluminum production from November to March every year until 2020. This has severely affected businesses of small and medium aluminum enterprises.

As per the China Non-Ferrous Industry Association, medium-sized aluminum smelters take a hit if prices of aluminum are as low as USD 2,206 per ton while complying with new pollution norms or policies. The current price scenario of aluminum in China reached nearly USD 1,988 per ton in the Shanghai Metal Exchange as of February 2019, hinting at the challenge the market faces.

Lightweight materials are becoming crucial in industries such as automotive, aviation/aerospace, and wind energy, and are likely to receive increasing attention in the coming years. In the automotive industry, demand for lightweight material is projected to grow at an unprecedented rate and its use in manufacturing is expected to double by 2030.

Carbon fiber is one of the lightweight materials with high potential across various applications. At present, the cost of carbon fiber is enormous as compared to other materials, which has restricted its use to premium products. However, the price is anticipated to decline over the next two decades, bringing carbon fiber significantly closer to aluminum in terms of accessibility to the average consumer.

Grand View Research has segmented the global aluminum casting market on the basis of process, end use, and region:

Aluminum Casting Process Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Die Casting



Pressure Die Casting





High Pressure Die Casting







Low Pressure Die Casting





Others



Permanent Mold Casting



Others



Aluminum Casting End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Transportation



Industrial



Agricultural Equipment





Construction Equipment





Others



Building & Construction



Others



Aluminum Casting Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





Italy





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





South Korea



Central and South America



Brazil



MEA



South Africa

