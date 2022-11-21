Aluminum Delivers Sustainability to the Automotive Industry

Alumobility's Dr. Thomas Rudlaff to Discuss at Upcoming Conference

ZURICH, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alumobility, a global ecosystem of leading aluminum and downstream technology partners, will continue its mission of educating the automotive industry about the benefits of using aluminum in vehicles by participating in Automotive Circle's "Sustainability in Automotive Production" conference on November 29-30 in Bad Nauheim, Germany.

Alumobility's Managing Director, Dr. Thomas Rudlaff will share recent insights and study results while discussing "Strategies and roadmaps for the sustainable use of aluminum in the automotive industry," on Nov. 30 at 10:45 a.m. CET.

"I look forward to discussing with my colleagues how aluminum can reduce vehicle weight to realize greater efficiency and reduce CO2 emissions while addressing advanced technology needs and more sustainable manufacturing," said Rudlaff. "We can do this without sacrificing safety, durability or performance, which is why aluminum is quickly becoming the material of choice for automotive manufacturers."

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) driving adoption of aluminum as ideal automotive material

One of the greatest factors behind automakers' switch to aluminum is the quickly growing market for battery electric vehicles (BEVs). They are the vehicles of the future, a vital part of the effort to mitigate climate change and reach sustainability goals.

Batteries are heavy and the most expensive component of a BEV. Aluminum is lightweight with one-third the density of steel but the same in-service strength, which means automotive manufacturers only need to use 600 grams or less of aluminum for every kilogram of steel.

Furthermore, lightweight aluminum BEVs are quicker to charge and have better efficiency and potentially smaller battery packs, which means they drive farther between charging stations with the same amount of energy. Smaller batteries mean lower costs for both automakers and consumers.

Aluminum is infinitely recyclable

Aluminum is the most sustainable choice for automotive body sheet because it is infinitely recyclable without a loss in its qualities, including lightness, durability, and formability. Recycling aluminum uses only about 5 percent of the energy to produce primary metal and reduces carbon emissions by as much as 95 percent. Recycling aluminum scrap in a closed-loop process is an immediate opportunity for vehicle manufacturers to reduce their carbon emissions, while end-of-life recycling offers an opportunity for the future.

Performance, safety, and durability are enhanced with aluminum.

Lightweighting with aluminum provides better handling in the form of faster acceleration, more responsive steering, quicker braking, less load on brakes and suspension, and the capacity to tow and carry more.

Further, aluminum has excellent corrosion resistance and is self-healing, forming a protective oxide barrier when cracked, dented, or deformed. In the event of a crash, aluminum absorbs more energy than steel per kilogram giving it superior crush properties.

"I look forward to sharing more of Alumobility's case studies and insights on the benefits of using aluminum in vehicle manufacturing at the upcoming Automotive Circle conference," said Rudlaff. "We are appreciative of the opportunity to explain how lightweighting with aluminum improves vehicle efficiency, is more cost effective, provides for greater performance and safety, and is ultimately better for the environment."

For more information and to register for Automotive Circle's conference on Sustainability in Automotive Production, please visit: https://www.automotive-circle.com/en/conferences/sustainability

Alumobility's comprehensive whitepaper explaining the benefits of using aluminum, the fastest growing material in vehicle manufacturing, can be accessed here.

About Alumobility

Alumobility is a global ecosystem of the leading aluminum and enabling downstream technology partners committed to driving value for automakers and consumers. Through technical studies and thought leadership, Alumobility will help fulfill the promise of a lighter, more efficient, more sustainable mobility future. For more information, please visit: www.alumobility.com

