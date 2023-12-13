Alveo Technologies Announces Major Distribution Expansion Across EMEA

News provided by

Alveo Technologies

13 Dec, 2023, 09:03 ET

19 distributors signed, demonstrating strong interest and momentum for its molecular detection platform, which provides a foundation for rapid, accurate, point-of-need pathogen testing across Human In Vitro Diagnostics, Agricultural, and Bioindustrial markets

ALAMEDA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alveo Technologies, Inc., a leader in molecular sensing and diagnostics with its proprietary technology platform, today announced 19 new distributor partnerships across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East (EMEA). These new partnerships expand its global reach to support Alveo's 2024 product launches and to fulfill demand for its current COVID-19 product already on the market.

The new distribution partnerships include:

Continue Reading

Europe

  • Biosan (Hungary)
  • Farmas (North Macedonia, Albania, Kosovo)
  • Hydrox (Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia)
  • InterPharm (Montenegro)
  • MD Solutions (Serbia)
  • OK SERVIS Biopro (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
  • Synmed  Bulgaria Ltd (Bulgaria)
  • Synmedom (Romania)
  • Syntec Scientific Ltd (Ireland)
  • Techtum Lab AB (Sweden)

Middle East

  • Al Hayat Pharmaceutical (United Arab Emirates)
  • Al Suwaidi (Qatar)
  • Bioteck (Lebanon)
  • Genetics Code (Jordan)
  • Ideal Medical Company Limited (Saudi Arabia)
  • Ultra Diagnostic (Egypt)

Africa

  • Cyclopharma (Morocco)
  • MMCD (Algeria)
  • Maghreb Medical Maintenance (Tunisia)

Alveo has developed a rapid, handheld, and portable medical-grade platform that pairs advanced molecular assays with cloud-enabled data analytics for real-time analysis and diagnosis of disease and pathogens. The platform utilizes the company's proprietary and globally patented method for the direct electrical sensing of nucleic acid amplification technology, eliminating the need for specialized lighting and expensive optical readers, while also simplifying certain aspects of primer design, and manufacturing to provide a more robust, rugged, and reliable molecular diagnostic instrument.

Alveo's be.well™ COVID-19 Test is currently available in the EU and many other countries in the EMEA region. The company is also developing additional tests for human pathogens and partnering with agriscience companies to develop tests for agricultural use cases.

"These new partnerships will enable us to accelerate our momentum in EMEA and meet the rapidly growing demand for our molecular tests," said Erik Tyrrell-Knott, chief business & strategy officer at Alveo. "The effective treatment and control of the spread of both human and agricultural pathogens requires rapid, accurate and affordable tests that can be conducted in the field. Our molecular testing platform provides precise results, with fast turnaround times, and its proven ruggedness is ideally suited to alternative settings such as farms, fields, and rural areas."

Alveo's new distributor partners will sell and market Alveo's tests in their respective regions, with support from Alveo's sales and service teams. With these new partnerships in place, Alveo is expanding its global presence and positioning the company for rapid growth as it releases tests for additional use cases.

To learn more about Alveo's partnership program, please visit https://www.alveotechnologies.com/partner.

About Alveo
Alveo is the first company to make molecular detection and diagnostics universally accessible – on the farm, in the field, in the clinic, or in the manufacturing plant – helping prevent or significantly limit the destructive impact of viruses, fungi, bacteria, and other pathogens by detecting earlier at the point of need. Alveo's rugged and portable, multiplex-capable diagnostic platform employs a patented method of direct electrical sensing of nucleic acid amplification to provide affordable, rapid, and accurate results. By enabling early pathogen detection, Alveo helps manage global health, food security, and supply chain resiliency by providing actionable insights at lightspeed. Know Sooner, Act Faster™ with Alveo. For more, visit https://www.alveotechnologies.com/.

Media Contact:
Jeff Miller
Market Street Group for Alveo Technologies, Inc.
[email protected]

SOURCE Alveo Technologies

Also from this source

ALVEO TECHNOLOGIES AND CORTEVA AGRISCIENCE COLLABORATE TO ADVANCE MOLECULAR CROP DISEASE DIAGNOSTICS AND IMPROVE CROP YIELDS

ALVEO TECHNOLOGIES AND CORTEVA AGRISCIENCE COLLABORATE TO ADVANCE MOLECULAR CROP DISEASE DIAGNOSTICS AND IMPROVE CROP YIELDS

Alveo Technologies, Inc. today announced a collaboration with Corteva Agriscience to expand the offering of its novel eco-friendly molecular sensing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.