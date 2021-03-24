Always Best Care Announces New Owner Of Chicagoland Territory In Illinois

CHICAGOLAND, Ill., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today that Jeffrey Jaunich has acquired the Chicagoland territory. Always Best Care of Chicagoland & South Suburbs, located at 477 E Butterfield Rd Suite 202 Lombard, has served the greater Chicagoland area, including suburban communities in Cook, DuPage and Will counties since 2017.

"Our services have been a vital part of the local communities across Chicagoland for the past several years, and we're thrilled to welcome Jeffrey to the Always Best Care family to continue to serve the aging population in the area," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "His hard work and dedication are qualities we specifically look for when awarding a new territory, and we're looking forward to seeing how his passion for this field will allow the business to flourish."

Prior to joining Always Best Care, Jeff Jaunich led a successful career in the finance industry as an experienced independent fixed income trader. The first-time franchisee brings a skill set rich in finance, infrastructure, financial planning, and investments. Additionally, Jaunich has served on the board of Coprodeli USA, a nonprofit organization that supports the community-based development efforts in Peru, for more than a decade. In late 2020, he decided to transform his passion for aiding others into a long-lasting career with Always Best Care to serve the community's most vulnerable population. Jaunich earned a Bachelor of Science degree in economics and finance from Southern Methodist University.

"Caring for others has always been so important to me, and with the growing need for in-home senior care in our community, Always Best Care has given me the opportunity to incorporate my passion for serving others into my career" said Jeffrey Jaunich. "The Chicagoland territory has provided exceptional services to our area for the past few years, and I am eager to step in to continue to build upon the high-quality care we offer to our clients and their loved ones for years to come."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 200 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States.

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs. The hallmark services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and assisted living finder and referral services, with skilled home health care in some limited markets.

For additional information on services available through Always Best Care of Chicagoland & South Suburbs, or for a free evaluation, please call (630) 352-3601, email [email protected] and visit https://www.alwaysbestcare.com/il/dupage/.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care assists seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs, and currently provides millions of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers an exclusive program called Always in Touch, a telephone reassurance program that provides a daily phone call to seniors and disabled adults who are living alone and have limited contact with the outside world. Always in Touch is a national telephone reassurance program offered in the USA and Canada. For more information on Always in Touch, or to request an application, visit www.Always-In-Touch.com.

CONTACT:

Danielle Bramley

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Always Best Care

Related Links

http://www.alwaysbestcare.com

