Always Best Care Announces New Owner Of Southbury Territory

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today that Jeff Gladstein is the new owner of the Southbury franchise. Always Best Care of Southbury has been serving New Haven, Fairfield and Litchfield Counties since 2010. The agency is one of six Always Best Care agencies across Connecticut and provides senior care services to several communities including Southbury, Danbury, Bridgewater, Redding, Middlebury, Roxbury, Wilton and surrounding areas.

"The aging population in Connecticut continues to grow, as does the need for senior care services," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "Always Best Care of Southbury has established a strong rapport within the community over the past several years, and we're thrilled to have Jeff on board to lead the territory. His passion, dedication and impressive professional background will be invaluable as he helps clients create solutions to better the lives of those who need care."

Originally from New York City, Gladstein has been a resident in Wilton, Connecticut for more than two decades. Prior to joining Always Best Care, the entrepreneur led a career in capital markets and global risk management as a financial services executive, previously serving as Global Head and Managing Director of Foreign Exchange and Treasury for American International Group. Gladstein also has experience working in a nursing facility where he was responsible for non-medical care for residents and learned the importance of having access to exceptional caregiver services for those in need.

"When it came to the point that my mother could no longer take care of herself, I endured the process of identifying caregiver services that would fulfill the level of quality care she required," said Gladstein. "This was an eye-opening experience for me and sparked a new passion of wanting to ease the transition for others approaching similar situations with their loved ones. With a strong network of healthcare professionals in the area already established, I'm proud to take over the Southbury territory of Always Best Care and to have the opportunity continue the legacy of guiding existing and new clients through the sensitive journey of selecting a home care provider."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care, assisted living placement services and skilled home health care, and is the only senior services franchise system that combines the three to create three separate revenue streams for its franchisees. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 200 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada.

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs. The hallmark services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and assisted living finder and referral services, with skilled home health care now being phased in throughout the country.

For additional information on services available through Always Best Care of Southbury, or for a free evaluation, please call (203) 262-6170, email jgladstein@abc-seniors.com and visit AlwaysBestCare.com/CT/Southbury/.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care assists seniors with a wide range of illnesses and personal needs, and currently provides more than 4 million hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers an exclusive program called Always in Touch, a telephone reassurance program that provides a daily phone call to seniors and disabled adults who are living alone and have limited contact with the outside world. Always in Touch is the only absolutely free national telephone reassurance program of its kind anywhere in the USA and Canada. For more information on Always in Touch, or to request an application, visit www.Always-In-Touch.com.

