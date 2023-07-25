ALWAYS BEST CARE ANNOUNCES NEW OWNERS OF BOSTON-METRO WEST TERRITORY

Registered Nurse Expands His Senior Care Business in Massachusetts

ROSEVILLE, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today that franchisee Kingsley Asare-Mensah and his wife Eva are the new owners of Always Best Care of Boston-Metro West. This is the second territory for the Asare-Mensahs, who first joined the brand in 2021 with the launch of their location in Greater Worcester. Since then, they have grown their business exponentially, winning a recent company award for revenue growth.

"Always Best Care has been firmly established in the communities of Metro West since 2011, and we are thrilled to see Kingsley and Eva expanding their territory with this acquisition. Kingsley has a strong caregiving team and a career background as a registered nurse. With the experience they have gained over the past two years in Worcester, we know they will continue to provide outstanding care to those who need it most," said Jake Brown, President & CEO of Always Best Care.

Originally from Ghana, Kingsley Asare-Mensah spent over 15 years in health care settings including surgical organ transplant units, acute care facilities, long term care facilities, and in biotech industries before joining Always Best Care. He also has experience as a home health aide assisting clients with activities of daily living in the comfort of their homes with compassion and respect. These skills have served him well as a senior care business owner, along with his bachelor's degree in nursing and a master's degree in public health from the University of New England.

"My career has been devoted to helping care for others all over the world. Becoming an Always Best Care owner gave me the opportunity to help many here in my own backyard who are searching for senior care that fits their unique needs," said Kingsley Asare-Mensah. "Eva and I look forward to expanding our reach in the Metro West community, making sure seniors have the opportunity to remain in their own homes and age in place safely."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services, with skilled home health care in limited markets. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 225 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada. By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs.

For a care evaluation or additional information on services available through Always Best Care of Boston-Metro West, call 508-626-8300 or visit www.abcmetrowest.com.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 25 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year.

Always Best Care also offers exclusive programs such as Always in Touch, Balance Tracking System, remote patient monitoring and a 24/7 AI Virtual Care Agent. For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

