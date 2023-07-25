ALWAYS BEST CARE ANNOUNCES NEW OWNERS OF BOSTON-METRO WEST TERRITORY

News provided by

Always Best Care

25 Jul, 2023, 09:13 ET

Registered Nurse Expands His Senior Care Business in Massachusetts  

ROSEVILLE, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today that franchisee Kingsley Asare-Mensah and his wife Eva are the new owners of Always Best Care of Boston-Metro West. This is the second territory for the Asare-Mensahs, who first joined the brand in 2021 with the launch of their location in Greater Worcester. Since then, they have grown their business exponentially, winning a recent company award for revenue growth.

"Always Best Care has been firmly established in the communities of Metro West since 2011, and we are thrilled to see Kingsley and Eva expanding their territory with this acquisition. Kingsley has a strong caregiving team and a career background as a registered nurse. With the experience they have gained over the past two years in Worcester, we know they will continue to provide outstanding care to those who need it most," said Jake Brown, President & CEO of Always Best Care. 

Originally from Ghana, Kingsley Asare-Mensah spent over 15 years in health care settings including surgical organ transplant units, acute care facilities, long term care facilities, and in biotech industries before joining Always Best Care. He also has experience as a home health aide assisting clients with activities of daily living in the comfort of their homes with compassion and respect. These skills have served him well as a senior care business owner, along with his bachelor's degree in nursing and a master's degree in public health from the University of New England.

"My career has been devoted to helping care for others all over the world. Becoming an Always Best Care owner gave me the opportunity to help many here in my own backyard who are searching for senior care that fits their unique needs," said Kingsley Asare-Mensah. "Eva and I look forward to expanding our reach in the Metro West community, making sure seniors have the opportunity to remain in their own homes and age in place safely."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services, with skilled home health care in limited markets. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 225 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada. By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs.

For a care evaluation or additional information on services available through Always Best Care of Boston-Metro West, call 508-626-8300 or visit www.abcmetrowest.com.

About Always Best Care
Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 25 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year.

Always Best Care also offers exclusive programs such as Always in Touch, Balance Tracking System, remote patient monitoring and a 24/7 AI Virtual Care Agent. For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

CONTACT:
Nicole Hunnicutt
Fish Consulting
404-558-4108
[email protected]

SOURCE Always Best Care

Also from this source

ALWAYS BEST CARE OWNER EXPANDS TERRITORY IN TEXAS HILL COUNTRY

ALWAYS BEST CARE SHARES TIPS TO KEEP SENIORS SAFE THIS SUMMER

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.