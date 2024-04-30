ALWAYS BEST CARE NOW SERVING CYPRESS, TEXAS, AS SENIOR POPULATION GROWS THROUGHOUT HOUSTON

Local Couple Opens Franchise Business to Answer Community Demand for In-Home Care Options

ROSEVILLE, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today it is expanding in the Houston market. Cypress residents Tunisha and Meyahnwi Che have opened Always Best Care of Cypress, providing award-winning senior care services throughout Cypress, Houston, Hockley, Tomball and Katy. This is the sixth Always Best Care office to open in the Houston area, where the 65-plus population has increased 58 percent over the past decade.

"Always Best Care has been providing the highest level of personal care to seniors and their families in the greater Houston area for over 14 years," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "By expanding our reach in the Cypress area in the Houston market, Tunisha and Meyahnwi Che join a dedicated group of professionals and caregivers who are making a difference in their local communities. Their personal and professional focus on service will serve them and their clients very well."

Originally from New Orleans, Tunisha Che earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Xavier University of Louisiana and has been a community pharmacy manager for more than 20 years. She and her husband, Meyahnwi discovered the need for quality caregiving services after providing personal care for their own aging parents and knew it was the business opportunity they had been seeking.

"Cypress is one of the fastest growing areas in Houston with many age groups recognizing it as a great place to raise a family as well as to retire. Seniors increasingly want to age at home, so there is a mounting need in our community for trusted professionals to provide companionship, personal care and comfort to them right where they are," said Tunisha Che, co-owner of Always Best Care of Cypress. "Throughout my years as a pharmacist, I've had the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with families and skilled caregivers, understanding the needs and challenges that come with patient care and team leadership. Together with our team of compassionate caregivers, Meyahnwi and I look forward to helping our neighbors age with dignity and a personalized care plan."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and senior living referral services, with skilled home health care in limited markets. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 250 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada. By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs.

Always Best Care of Cypress is located at 17840 Mound Road, Suite B. For additional information or to schedule a care consultation, call 281-246-0080 or visit alwaysbestcare.com/cypress.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 27 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers exclusive programs such as Always in Touch, Balance Tracking System, remote patient monitoring and a 24/7 Virtual Care. For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

