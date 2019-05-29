Always Best Care Announces New Owners Of Greater Bethlehem Territory

ROSEVILLE, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today that Ken and Rebecca Good are the new owners of the Greater Bethlehem franchise. Always Best Care of Greater Bethlehem has been serving Northampton and Lehigh Counties since 2012. The agency is one of seven Always Best Care agencies across Pennsylvania and provides senior care services to several communities including Bethlehem, Allentown, Easton and surrounding areas.

"Always Best Care has been serving families across Northampton and Lehigh Counties for a number of years. We are thrilled to continue to build on our relationships with local professionals in the senior care sector and look forward to providing outstanding care to those who need it most," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "Ken and Rebecca have passion for our brand and their values align with our mission. We know their familiarity with the local community coupled with their expertise in business management will help them become successful in servicing our clients in the Greater Bethlehem and surrounding communities."

Both Ken and Rebecca bring more than 25 years of business experience, including leading and owning successful small businesses in the information technology and music education industries. As residents of Langhorne, Pennsylvania for nearly two decades, the husband-and-wife team have built strong relationships within the local community that will prove valuable to their newest business venture.

"Rebecca and I both have aging parents that either receive in-home care or utilize programs geared towards helping seniors in need of assistance, so we're very familiar with the challenges clients face when searching for the right senior care program," said Ken. "Residents living throughout our local community have historically found it very difficult to obtain assistance at home. Always Best Care is known for its exceptional in-home care and our goal is to continue that level of care in this community, so our seniors can remain safely in their own homes, and age in place with dignity."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care, assisted living placement services and skilled home health care, and is the only senior services franchise system that combines the three to create three separate revenue streams for its franchisees.

The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 200 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada.

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs. The hallmark services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and assisted living finder and referral services, with skilled home health care now being phased in throughout the country.

For additional information on services available through Always Best Care of Greater Bethlehem, or for a free evaluation, please call 484-896-8867, email care@alwaysbest.care and visit AlwaysBestCare.com/PA/Bethlehem.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care assists seniors with a wide range of illnesses and personal needs, and currently provides more than 4 million hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers an exclusive program called Always in Touch, a telephone reassurance program that provides a daily phone call to seniors and disabled adults who are living alone and have limited contact with the outside world. Always in Touch is the only absolutely free national telephone reassurance program of its kind anywhere in the USA and Canada. For more information on Always in Touch, or to request an application, visit www.Always-In-Touch.com.

CONTACT:

Chelsea Bear

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

cbear@fish-consulting.com

SOURCE Always Best Care

Related Links

http://www.alwaysbestcare.com

