ALWAYS BEST CARE MICHIANA FRANCHISEE EARNS PRESTIGOUS SENIOR CARE CERTIFICATION

Danielle Loupee becomes first Always Best Care franchisee and only one of six in the state of Indiana to earn Age Friendly Care Certification; Invites community to March 25 open house to unveil new office

SOUTH BEND, Ind., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, a leading provider of non-medical in-home senior care, assisted living referral services and home health, is celebrating a new office opening and special certification for its Michiana franchise.

Danielle Loupee, franchise owner of Always Best Care of Michiana, recently earned a Medicare-certified home health license, making her one of the few franchise owners in the Always Best Care system to achieve this distinction. Loupee also received the prestigious Age Friendly Care Certification, becoming one of only six professionals in the state of Indiana to hold this certification and the first Always Best Care franchisee to achieve it.

In addition to this milestone, the Michiana franchise recently relocated its office in South Bend. The new office, located at 5760 Nimtz Parkway, South Bend, IN 46628, serves seniors in the communities of South Bend, Mishawaka, Elkhart, and Nappanee, Indiana and Southwest Michigan, and provides non-medical in-home care, skilled home health services, and senior living referral services tailored to meet the unique needs of its guests.

In celebration of the new office, Always Best Care of Michiana will host an open house on March 25 at 5760 Nimtz Parkway from 4pm-7pm, inviting community members, clients, and local partners to tour the facility, meet the team, and learn more about the personalized services offered.

Experienced Leadership Driving Growth in Senior Care

Since joining Always Best Care in 2014, Loupee has built a distinguished career in social services and senior care, focusing on compassionate, client-centered solutions that enhance the quality of life for older adults. With the Age Friendly Care Certification, Loupee is uniquely qualified to design care plans that put each individual at the center, ensuring their needs, preferences, and well-being guide every decision. This approach helps prevent gaps in care and delivers truly personalized support for seniors and their families.

"Our mission has always been to put our clients and their loved ones first," said Danielle Loupee. "Achieving the Age Friendly Care Certification and Medicare home health license allows us to elevate the care we provide, ensuring seniors receive the individualized attention they deserve. We're excited to welcome the community to our new office on March 25 and celebrate this milestone together."

Personalized Senior Care in Michiana

Always Best Care of Michiana offers a comprehensive range of senior care services, including:

Certified Age-Friendly standards in home health care

Non-medical in-home personal care

Assistance with bathing, dressing, and grooming

Mobility support and fall prevention

Medication reminders

Transportation to appointments and errands

Light housekeeping, laundry, and meal preparation

Companionship and social engagement

Dementia and Alzheimer's care

Respite care for family caregivers

Post-hospitalization and transitional care

Skilled home health services

Senior living and assisted living referral services

"Danielle's dedication and expertise set a remarkable standard for our network," said Jake Brown, president and CEO of Always Best Care. "Her recent accomplishments highlight the impact of putting clients at the center of care, and we are proud to see her continue to lead with compassion and excellence."

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 29 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Local Service Information Always Best Care Michiana:

Always Best Care-Michiana Non-Medical Division

Always Best Care Michiana-Home Health Division

SOURCE Always Best Care