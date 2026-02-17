ALWAYS BEST CARE EXPANDS SENIOR CARE SERVICES ACROSS GREATER BALTIMORE

Larger Territory Allows Company to Support More Seniors Aging Safely at Home

ROCKLIN, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, a leading provider of non-medical in-home senior care and assisted living referral services, announces the expansion of Always Best Care of Parkville into Fallston, further extending the brand's reach throughout Greater Baltimore, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.

Franchisee Haley Davis, who launched Always Best Care of Parkville in 2025, has taken over two additional Baltimore-area territories, significantly increasing access to Always Best Care's personalized senior care services across the region. The expanded territory allows Davis and her team to serve more families seeking reliable, compassionate care solutions that support seniors aging safely and comfortably at home.

Always Best Care of Parkville, located at 8606 Hartford Road in Parkville, now serves communities throughout Greater Baltimore. The office provides non-medical in-home care, skilled home health services, and senior living referral services tailored to meet the unique needs of older adults and their families.

Experienced Leadership Driving Growth in Senior Care

Davis brings more than 15 years of executive leadership and operations experience to her role as franchise owner. Prior to joining Always Best Care, she served as director of operations for the third-largest Amazon fulfillment center in North America, overseeing daily operations for more than 4,500 employees.

Her background in large-scale operations, customer service, and team leadership has been instrumental in scaling senior care services across multiple Baltimore-area territories.

"Growing my business to serve others at a larger capacity has always been a goal of mine, and expanding our reach across Greater Baltimore allows us to make an even bigger impact," said Davis. "More seniors and families are choosing in-home care, and we're proud to be the top choice to provide compassionate, dependable support that gives families peace of mind and helps seniors maintain independence."

Throughout her career, Davis has helped organizations contribute more than $5 million in in-kind donations to charitable causes and has led over 10,000 hours of community service, a commitment she continues to prioritize as her business grows across Baltimore.

"Haley Davis has built a trusted presence in the community, and we're proud to support her as she extends Always Best Care's mission to reach more families throughout Baltimore and surrounding areas," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care.

Senior Care Services Available Throughout Greater Baltimore

Always Best Care of Parkville offers a comprehensive range of senior care services, including:

Non-medical in-home personal care

Assistance with bathing, dressing, and grooming

Mobility support and fall prevention

Medication reminders

Transportation to appointments and errands

Light housekeeping, laundry, and meal preparation

Companionship and social engagement

Dementia and Alzheimer's care

Respite care for family caregivers

Post-hospitalization and transitional care

Skilled home health services

Senior living and assisted living referral services

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 29 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

For more information regarding Always Best Care Senior Services, please visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

Local Service Information Always Best Care of Parkville and the Greater Baltimore Area

CONTACT:

Tammy Delgado

Tidehouse Agency

919-459-7147

[email protected]

SOURCE Always Best Care