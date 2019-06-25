Always Best Care Announces New Owners Of Greater South Jersey Territory

ROSEVILLE, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today that Mandy and Sanjay Mandloi are the new owners of the Greater South Jersey franchise. Always Best Care of Greater South Jersey has been serving Atlantic, Gloucester, Burlington and Camden Counties since 2011. The agency is one of seven Always Best Care agencies across New Jersey and provides senior care services to several communities including Marlton, Berlin, Vineland, Medford, Moorestown, Waterford Works and surrounding areas.

"The South Jersey community has been an ideal market for Always Best Care and it's been an honor to provide senior care services to the local community for many years," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "With the growing demand for quality care, we're thrilled to have found passionate entrepreneurs who are committed to providing their clients with solutions to better the lives of those who need assistance. We're excited to have Mandy and Sanjay on board and look forward to watching them grow our South Jersey territory for years to come."

Prior to joining Always Best Care, Mandy led a career in the healthcare industry and served as a physical therapist, rehab manager and clinical specialist. Mandy brings more than two decades of experience in senior care, with more than 10 years specializing in home care. Sanjay previously worked in business and information technology, where he sharpened skills critical to leading a small business such as creating business processes and networking in the local community.

"My mother is in need of senior care and Sanjay and I recently went through the process of researching and identifying local options," said Mandy. "After finding Always Best Care and learning more about the resources that they provide to their franchisees, we felt compelled to invest and look forward to helping our fellow community members find the quality care they need. We are excited for this new endeavor and will capitalize on our existing connections throughout South Jersey to help expand our reach and build our business."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care, assisted living placement services and skilled home health care, and is the only senior services franchise system that combines the three to create three separate revenue streams for its franchisees.

The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 200 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada.

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs. The hallmark services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and assisted living finder and referral services, with skilled home health care now being phased in throughout the country.

For additional information on services available through Always Best Care of Greater South Jersey, or for a free evaluation, please call (856) 574-4308, email infosouthjersey@abc-seniors.com and visit http://alwaysbestcare-sj.com.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care assists seniors with a wide range of illnesses and personal needs, and currently provides more than 4 million hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers an exclusive program called Always in Touch, a telephone reassurance program that provides a daily phone call to seniors and disabled adults who are living alone and have limited contact with the outside world. Always in Touch is the only absolutely free national telephone reassurance program of its kind anywhere in the USA and Canada. For more information on Always in Touch, or to request an application, visit www.Always-In-Touch.com.

