Always Best Care Announces New Vice President of Franchise Development

ROSEVILLE, Calif., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today that industry veteran Jason Wiedder has been named vice president of franchise development. In his new role, Wiedder will lead the brand's aggressive national growth strategy into new and existing markets across the country.

"Given the rapidly aging baby boomer population, Always Best Care is poised for tremendous growth," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "The addition of Jason to our executive team solidifies our commitment to recruiting best-in-class franchise owners dedicated to changing people's lives. His extensive background and proven track record of success will be an asset to Always Best Care as we continue on this upward trajectory."

Wiedder brings more than 13 years of experience in leading franchise development efforts for several brands in the senior care industry. Most recently, he served as vice president of franchise development for Brain Balance Achievement Centers and, prior to that, was the chief operating officer/vice president of franchise sales for A Right Place for Seniors. For nearly 10 years of his career, Wiedder spearheaded franchise sales efforts for Senior Helpers where he was instrumental in propelling the company's development, growing the brand from three franchises to 275.

"Now is a critical time in the U.S. senior care industry as approximately 10,000 Americans turn 65 each day. More than ever before there's both a demand and need for senior care services, which is why I've dedicated my career to furthering the development of brands within the industry," said Wiedder. "Always Best Care has grown to become one of the nation's most trusted providers of in-home care for seniors and I look forward to leveraging my extensive background and expertise as part of the brand's continued growth."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care, assisted living placement services and skilled home health care, and is the only senior services franchise system that combines the three to create three potential revenue streams for its franchisees. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 200 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada.

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs. The hallmark services of the Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and assisted living finder and referral services, with skilled home health care now being phased in throughout the country.

For more information about franchise opportunities with Always Best Care, contact Jason Wiedder at jwiedder@abc-seniors.com, call 855-430-2273 or visit https://franchisewithalwaysbestcare.com/.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care assists seniors with a wide range of illnesses and personal needs, and currently provides more than 4 million hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers an exclusive program called Always in Touch, a telephone reassurance program that provides a daily phone call to seniors and disabled adults who are living alone and have limited contact with the outside world. Always in Touch is the only absolutely free national telephone reassurance program of its kind anywhere in the USA and Canada. For more information on Always in Touch, or to request an application, visit www.Always-In-Touch.com.

