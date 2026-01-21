ALWAYS BEST CARE EARNS SPOT ON 2026 ENTREPRENEUR FRANCHISE 500 LIST

Senior Care Franchise Recognized for Steady Growth and Accessibility for Entrepreneurs

ROCKLIN, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, is proud to announce its ranking at No. 454 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2026 Franchise 500® list, marking an exciting milestone for the growing brand. The recognition reflects Always Best Care's strong performance, steady expansion, and increasing appeal to entrepreneurs seeking a purpose-driven business in a resilient industry.

Over the past three years, Always Best Care has achieved consistent systemwide growth driven by rising demand for in-home senior care and the brand's multi-tiered service model. Today, the system includes more than 285 franchise units, with continued development underway in key markets across the country.

In addition to its placement on the Franchise 500®, Entrepreneur also named Always Best Care a Top Franchise Opportunity Under $150,000, highlighting the brand's accessibility for entrepreneurs looking to enter the senior care space with a manageable initial investment.

"Being recognized on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list once again is an exciting moment for our entire system," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "This ranking reflects the hard work of our franchise owners, the strength of our business model, and the growing need for quality senior care nationwide. We've built a platform that allows entrepreneurs to grow meaningful businesses while making a real difference in the lives of seniors and their families."

Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® is one of the most competitive and comprehensive franchise rankings, evaluating companies based on unit growth, financial strength and stability, brand power, and franchisee support. Always Best Care's inclusion highlights the brand's continued momentum and long-term growth potential within the senior care sector.

Always Best Care provides non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services, and skilled home health care in select markets. The brand's diversified service offerings enable franchise owners to meet a wide range of client needs while building multiple revenue streams within their local markets.

As the U.S. senior population continues to grow rapidly, demand for trusted in-home care solutions remains strong. Always Best Care is well positioned to meet this need while offering entrepreneurs a business model grounded in compassion, scalability, and community impact.

Franchise opportunities with Always Best Care remain available in select territories nationwide.

For more information, please visit www.alwaysbestcare.com/franchise.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 27 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers exclusive programs such as Always in Touch, Balance Tracking System, remote patient monitoring and a 24/7 Virtual Care. For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

