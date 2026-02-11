ALWAYS BEST CARE SENIOR SERVICES ANNOUNCES FRANCHISE EXPANSION IN FAIRFIELD COUNTY

Experienced Franchise Owner Ariel Calmanovici Acquires Established Territory Serving Fairfield, Milford, Shelton and Trumbull

MILFORD, Conn., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today that existing franchise owner Ariel Calmanovici has acquired the established Always Best Care territory serving Fairfield, Milford, Shelton and Trumbull, Connecticut. The acquisition expands Calmanovici's operations beyond his Wallingford–New Haven location and reflects continued investment in meeting Connecticut's growing senior care needs.

The Fairfield County office is located at 50 Broad Street, Suite 6, in Milford and will continue to provide non-medical in-home care and senior living referral services to local seniors and families. Calmanovici has assumed leadership of the existing operation and team, ensuring continuity of care for current clients and supporting caregivers and staff who already serve the community.

"This transition is about building on a strong foundation that's already in place," said Ariel Calmanovici, owner of Always Best Care of Wallingford–New Haven and Always Best Care of Milford. "This territory has long served seniors and families in Fairfield County, and my priority is to support the existing caregivers, staff and clients while continuing to deliver the compassionate, dependable care Always Best Care is known for."

Connecticut has one of the oldest populations in the country, with approximately 19 to 19.4 percent of residents aged 65 or older, according to census data. The state ranks seventh nationally for median age, with more than 823,000 residents aged 60 or older — a population projected to continue growing in the years ahead. With the acquisition, Always Best Care is well-positioned to support this demographic shift.

Before entering the senior care industry, Calmanovici built a career in executive and financial leadership, most recently serving as CFO of a New Jersey-based corporation. Since becoming an Always Best Care franchise owner, he has focused on developing people-centered teams and ensuring families have access to reliable guidance and care solutions throughout every stage of aging.

"Expanding through the acquisition of an established territory allows us to grow responsibly while maintaining the relationships and trust that families depend on," Calmanovici added. "We're committed to serving Fairfield County seniors with the same level of care, respect and attention they expect, today and into the future."

"Ariel has demonstrated a thoughtful, steady approach to growth that aligns perfectly with our brand values," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "By taking over an established territory and focusing on continuity, Ariel is strengthening our presence in Connecticut while ensuring that seniors and caregivers continue to receive the support they deserve."

Always Best Care provides non-medical in-home care services, including personal care, companionship, mobility assistance, household support, and medication reminders, along with senior living referral services. Franchise owners work closely with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, physicians, and families to deliver care solutions tailored to each client's needs.

For more information about Always Best Care of Milford or to schedule a care consultation, call (203) 877-1377 or visit https://alwaysbestcare.com/milford/.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 27 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers exclusive programs such as Always in Touch, Balance Tracking System, remote patient monitoring and a 24/7 Virtual Care. For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

