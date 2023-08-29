ALWAYS BEST CARE EXPANDING TO SERVE MORE SENIORS IN OHIO

Leading Senior Care Franchise Grows Coverage Area to Meet Increased Demand in Columbiana and Mahoning Counties

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today that franchisee Pamela Puorro has expanded her territory to meet the demand of the growing senior population in her community. Always Best Care of Columbiana and Mahoning Counties has been providing non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services to the area since 2013. Now, Puorro has expanded her territory north and west to serve the communities of Niles, Warren, Cortland, Newton Falls, Girard, Ravenna and Alliance.

"This area has a high percentage of seniors and disabled residents who live alone with no family nearby," said Pamela Puorro. "I started building our Always Best Care team over a decade ago and have enjoyed making a difference in the lives of so many neighbors who need help with daily tasks and companionship. This opportunity to expand our service area means our caregivers can provide even more members of the community with the support they need."

A longtime resident of East Liverpool, Puorro earned a nursing degree from Kent State University and spent her registered nursing career in skilled nursing facilities and hospitals. It was during this time she became aware of the need for compassionate caregivers who can help seniors stay comfortable in their homes. Puorro opened Always Best Care of Columbiana and Mahoning Counties and began serving East Liverpool, Wellsville, Lisbon, Salem, East Palestine, Columbiana, Boardman, Austintown and Youngstown. She has built a successful local business, achieving double-digit growth year after year while pursuing her passion for helping people maintain a safe, independent and dignified lifestyle.

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services, with skilled home health care in limited markets. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 225 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada. By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs.

Always Best Care of Columbiana and Mahoning Counties is located at 1324 St. Clair Ave. in East Liverpool. For additional information on services available, or for a free evaluation, call 330-385-5960 or visit alwaysbestcare.com/east-liverpool for more information.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 27 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers exclusive programs such as Always in Touch, Balance Tracking System, remote patient monitoring and a 24/7 AI Virtual Care Agent. For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

