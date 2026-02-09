ALWAYS BEST CARE EXPANDS SENIOR CARE SERVICES IN NORTH CAROLINA

Local Franchise Owner Shawn Cothran Opens New Location in Johnston County

ROCKLIN, Calif., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, a leading provider of non-medical in-home senior care and assisted living referral services, announces the expansion of Always Best Care of Johnston County, further extending the brand's reach in the Greater Raleigh and Johnston County region.

Franchisee Shawn Cothran's acquisition of two new territories in Johnston County solidifies Always Best Care's presence across Raleigh and surrounding communities. The new territories will provide families with access to Always Best Care's comprehensive non-medical in-home care services, as well as independent and assisted living referral services designed to support seniors as they age.

Always Best Care of Johnston County is located at 12450 Cleveland Rd, Ste. 104 in Garner, North Carolina. To celebrate the expansion, the Johnston County office will hold a ribbon-cutting and a Pig Pickin on April 2 from 4-6 p.m. The event is open to the community.

Experienced Senior Care Leadership with Deep Local Roots

Cothran, an Apex native, has 18 years of experience in senior care. Before joining Always Best Care's Wake Forest office in 2021, he held roles in dining services and more than a decade as an Executive Director for assisted living communities in Illinois and North Carolina.

Cothran is a Certified Dementia Practitioner and both he and Elizabeth Cruz, Chief Operating Officer, are Certified Trainers for the Virtual Dementia Tour, a nationally recognized experiential program designed to build empathy and understanding of dementia. Together, they conduct dementia education and training across community centers and assisted, independent, and skilled nursing facilities. To further strengthen community support, the new Johnston County office will also host dementia support groups, providing education, connection, and resources for individuals and families navigating cognitive change.

"Having worked on the front lines of senior care for nearly two decades, I've seen how important it is for families to have clear guidance, reliable caregivers, and compassionate support they can trust," said Cothran. "Expanding into Johnston County allows us to extend those services to more seniors who want to remain safe, comfortable, and independent at home while also giving families confidence that their loved ones are in good hands."

Senior Care Services in Johnston County

Always Best Care offers a broad range of in-home senior care services, designed to support adults aging in place:

In-home personal care services

Bathing, dressing, grooming

Mobility support and fall prevention

Medication reminders

Transportation to appointments

Light housekeeping, laundry, meal preparation

Companionship and social engagement

Specialized care programs

Dementia and Alzheimer's support

Respite care for family caregivers

Post-hospitalization and transitional care

Health and safety monitoring technologies

Assisted living referral services

Always Best Care's experienced placement team provides complimentary consultative services, working closely with seniors and families to identify the best possible living and care options for each individual's needs.

In addition to expanding services in Johnston County, the organization brings a well-rounded approach to supporting seniors and families across a variety of care needs. The team offers dementia-informed, person-centered care supported by ongoing caregiver education and evidence-based tools.

Always Best Care of Johnston County is also proud to serve local veterans and their families through participation in the VA Community Care Network, providing high-quality in-home care that supports independence and aging in place. This commitment is strengthened by two veterans on the organization's team who are dedicated to helping fellow veterans understand their benefits and guiding them through the Community Care process, ensuring a knowledgeable, compassionate, and seamless experience.

Continued Expansion Across the Raleigh area and Eastern North Carolina

In addition to the Johnston County territory, Cothran also owns Always Best Care of Wake Forest–North Raleigh and Always Best Care of Wilmington.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the state ranks 8th in the nation for population aged 65 and older.

With an aging population and a strong need for compassionate, professional support, North Carolina continues to present significant opportunities for the brand's franchise owners.

What Does Leadership Say About Expansion?

Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care, praised the expansion and Cothran's continued growth across North Carolina:

"Shawn has demonstrated exceptional leadership and operational excellence as he has grown his presence across Johnston County and eastern North Carolina," said Brown. "Starting his journey with Always Best Care as an employee, Shawn quickly proved his ability to build strong teams, deliver consistent, high-quality care, and earn the trust of families and referral partners. His expansion into Johnston County reflects both his success as a franchise owner and our confidence in his ability to continue extending Always Best Care's mission to serve seniors with compassion, reliability, and respect."

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 29 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Local Service Information Always Best Care of Johnston County

