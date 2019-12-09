Always Best Care Franchisees Expand Services To Greater Scottsdale

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today that franchisees John and Ganeen Harstick and their son, Trevor Keeling, have expanded their business to reach more residents in Arizona. The home office is currently located in Mesa, at 7165 E. University Drive, Ste. 144. The entrepreneurs will now serve Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley and Phoenix, in addition to their existing territory in Mesa, Apache Junction, San Tan Valley, Gold Canyon and surrounding areas. The Harsticks and Keeling opened their first Always Best Care location in Mesa earlier this year.

"John, Ganeen and Trevor have proven to be dedicated and passionate business owners that have continued to go above and beyond for each of their clients," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "Their eagerness to provide exceptional services to those they serve, and a rewarding work environment for their caregivers and staff, has fueled their success and their ability to expand into a new territory within months of their initial opening. We are thrilled to continue to be part of their journey and look forward to all they will achieve as they celebrate this next level of their business."

As long-time residents of Mesa, the entrepreneurial family brings unique skillsets and decades of combined professional experience across various fields, including human resources, leadership development and management and healthcare industries. Ganeen previously served as the Executive Director of Higher Education STO, a nonprofit dedicated to helping at-need students attend a school of their choice that addresses their unique physical, emotional and educational needs. John brings 36 years of experience in the human resources field, where he worked in various industries including healthcare, financial services and manufacturing. Trevor is a practicing Registered Respiratory Therapist and Vascular Access Specialist.

The Harsticks and Keeling opened their first Always Best Care location in Mesa in March of this year. Since launching senior care services within the community, the franchisees have prioritized giving back locally by working with organizations that better the lives of seniors, including Hospice of the Valley, Santa to a Senior program and Saws for Seniors, to name a few. Additionally, the entrepreneurs have specialized in providing exceptional care to veterans. By contracting with the Veterans Administration in Arizona and working with organizations like The Center for Elder Veterans Rights, they strive to serve veterans with integrity, respect and quality care.

"As a local and family-owned business, we pride ourselves on developing partnerships in the area that aid in helping our clients find the resources they may need when choosing care for a loved one," said Ganeen. "By offering 24/7 phone hours and matching consistent caregivers with clients, our business exists to help those in our community that need extra assistance. This past year has been very exciting for us as we've integrated into the senior care industry right in our hometown, and we are excited to expand our reach into Scottsdale, Phoenix and the surrounding areas."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care, assisted living referral placement services and skilled home health care, and is the only senior services franchise system that combines the three to create three separate revenue streams for its franchisees. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 200 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada.

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs. The hallmark services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and assisted living finder and referral services, with skilled home health care now being phased in throughout the country.

For additional information on services available through Always Best Care Senior Services of Greater Scottsdale, or for a free evaluation, please call 480-984-8000, email gharstick@abc-seniors.com and visit www.alwaysbestcarehelp.com.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care assists seniors with a wide range of illnesses and personal needs, and currently provides more than 4 million hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

