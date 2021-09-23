Always Best Care Joins Flex For Checks Program To Support Vaccination Efforts

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today system-wide rollout of the National Minority Health Association's (NMHA) COVID-19 vaccination reward program, Flex for Checks. The goal is to increase direct care worker and community vaccination rates across the country. The NMHA developed the program as part of a grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration.

Through this program, Always Best Care franchisees and their caregivers can earn money just by getting vaccinated and encouraging others in their community to do so as well. Caregivers are eligible to receive $25 for getting one shot or $50 for getting both doses of the shot. Additionally, franchisees and caregivers are eligible to receive $25 for any individual they encourage to register and get vaccinated.

Community members who are referred by a caregiver are eligible to receive $50 for getting one shot, or $100 for getting both doses of the shot. Caregivers qualify as both caregivers and community members, thus earning $150 for becoming vaccinated with the potential to earn an additional $25 for each community member they encourage to receive the vaccine. This results in a beneficial campaign focused on increasing the number of vaccinated people within every community in which Always Best Care operates.

"Joining the Flex for Checks program is another way we can do our part to help our franchisees and their dedicated staff safely care for their clients," said Jake Brown, President & CEO of Always Best Care. "By offering a cash incentive for getting vaccinated and inspiring others to get their shots, we hope to make a positive difference in vaccination efforts throughout our communities."

Safety has been paramount for the company throughout the pandemic. Late last year, Always Best Care announced it was a primary non-medical organization to be awarded a grant to facilitate rapid Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 testing. Through that initiative, the majority of Always Best Care franchises nationwide have the ability to test staff once a week.

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 200 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada.

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs. The hallmark services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and assisted living finder and referral services, with skilled home health care in some limited markets.

For information on franchising with Always Best Care, please visit https://home-care-franchise.alwaysbestcare.com/, call 855-430-2273 or email Jason Wiedder at [email protected].

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Always Best Care was founded on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care assists seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs, and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers an exclusive program called Always in Touch, a telephone reassurance program that provides a daily phone call to seniors and disabled adults who are living alone and have limited contact with the outside world. Always in Touch is a national telephone reassurance program offered in the USA and Canada. For more information on Always in Touch, or to request an application, visit www.Always-In-Touch.com .

CONTACT:

Paige Alonso

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Always Best Care

Related Links

http://www.alwaysbestcare.com

