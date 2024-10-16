ALWAYS BEST CARE SENIOR SERVICES WELCOMES NEW OWNERS TO TERRE HAUTE FRANCHISE

Local Couple Takes the Helm to Provide Compassionate Senior Care to the Community

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, is pleased to announce that Ryan & Ashley Mitchell have taken over ownership of the Always Best Care franchise in Terre Haute. Located at 605 Ohio St., Suite #415, the Terre Haute office will continue to provide high-quality senior care services, including non-medical in-home care and senior living referral services, under the Mitchell's leadership.

"Taking on the responsibility of leading Always Best Care in Terre Haute is a deeply meaningful opportunity for us," said Ryan Mitchell. "In Central Indiana, where the older adult population is expanding at more than five times the rate of younger demographics, the demand for compassionate and reliable senior care has never been more urgent. We are dedicated to making a meaningful impact in the lives of seniors and individuals in need who value independent living."

Statistics show that more than one-third (36 percent) of older adult households in Central Indiana consist of individuals living alone, with those aged 85 and older being much more likely to be living alone (54 percent). Understanding these challenges, the Mitchell's focus will be on enhancing the quality of life for seniors, particularly those who may be isolated or in need of additional support to maintain their independence.

Ashley holds a bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Michigan and a master's in nursing from the University of Indianapolis. She spent nearly a decade working as a nurse and has been a nurse practitioner for 7 years, currently working within an oncology-hematology practice.

With a strong background in business, Ryan holds both a Bachelor of Science degree from Indiana University and a Juris Doctor from Thomas Cooley, he has spent over a decade in executive roles, specializing in real estate and small to medium business management. His experience in these areas has equipped him with the skills necessary to effectively manage and grow the Terre Haute based organization, while also fostering a caring and community-focused environment. Together they seem very well positioned to take this organization to the next level.

"I chose to assume leadership of this organization because I see it as more than a business opportunity; it's a meaningful way to give back to one of the most vulnerable populations in our community." Ryan said. "I am eager to work closely with local families, healthcare providers, and community organizations to meet the growing needs of Terre Haute's senior population."

Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care, expressed his confidence in their leadership: "Ryan's strong business acumen combined with his dedication to serving the community makes him an ideal fit for our Terre Haute franchise. We are excited to see the positive impact he will have on seniors and their families in the area."

For more information about Always Best Care of Terre Haute, or to schedule a care consultation, call (812) 343-1546 or visit https://alwaysbestcare.com/terre-haute.

