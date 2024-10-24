ALWAYS BEST CARE SENIOR SERVICES NOW OPEN IN LONGVIEW, TEXAS

Led By Certified Home Care and Medical Professional With 30+ Years of Experience;

Senior Care System Will Provide Compassionate Care to Local Senior Community

LONGVIEW, Texas, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, is pleased to announce the opening of a new location in Longview, Texas. Led by franchisee Keith Carter, the new Longview office located at 3122 Nealy Way, Suite 115, will provide high-quality senior care services, including skilled home health, non-medical in-home care and senior living referral services to Longview's aging population.

According to Census records, it is estimated that the number of senior residents in Longview is about 25% higher than the average rate of the senior population in the state of Texas. As this figure continues to increase, the demand for high-quality senior care services will become more urgent.

"Anyone with an aging loved one can tell you how important senior care services can be for our senior population as they continue to live and thrive independently," said Keith Carter. "As the owner of an office in Shreveport, I have seen the great care and work our caregivers provide and the positive impact they make in the lives of the hundreds of clients we serve every day. I could not be prouder to be bringing this valuable and much needed service to the Longview community."

For more than 30 years, Carter has worked in the medical space in pre-hospital, acute care, and post-acute care environments. Carter has advanced medical training and is a licensed paramedic and certified medical transport executive. His extensive background in medical care inspired him to join the Always Best Care System in 2015 with the opening of his Shreveport, Louisiana facility. As a licensed Home Health Agency, Carter's Always Best Care facilities and caregivers are prepared and trained to uphold Always Best Care's standard of high quality of home care services, providing compassionate service and attention to seniors in his care.

"Having worked in the Always Best Care system for close to 10 years now, I have seen and understand the difference our services can make in the lives of the seniors in our care. It's important to me to advocate for their needs and provide the assistance they need on a daily basis," said Carter. "My aim is to uphold the exceptional standards of Always Best Care, ensuring that our senior community receives the dedicated service and attention they truly deserve"

Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care, expressed his trust in Carter's leadership and experience. "Keith's extensive background in medical care, combined with his experience as a franchisee in Louisiana, will bring tremendous value to our Longview franchise. I am confident that our senior community in Longview is in excellent hands with Keith at the helm."

For more information about Always Best Care of Longview, or to schedule a care consultation, call (855) 822-2227 or visit https://alwaysbestcare.com/longview/

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 27 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers exclusive programs such as Always in Touch, Balance Tracking System, remote patient monitoring and a 24/7 Virtual Care. For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

