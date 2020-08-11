Always Best Care Launches New Territory In The State Of Utah

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today it has entered the state of Utah with the opening of its newest location in St. George. Located at 1079 E. Riverside Drive #202, Always Best Care of Southern Utah is owned and operated by new franchisee Henry Lee, and will provide award-winning senior care services to Southern Utah and the surrounding communities of St. George. Henry is joined by his wife Julie, who will assist with some of the day-to-day operations of the new business, as well as his mother, Lea, who will serve as the agency's staffing coordinator.

"This marks a milestone for Always Best Care as we celebrate the launch of our newest territory in Southern Utah. We couldn't be prouder to have Henry, an individual with such a strong entrepreneurial spirit and passion for in-home care, spearhead this launch on behalf of our company," said Jake Brown, President & CEO of Always Best Care. "Henry's past experience in management and leadership coupled with his involvement in the local community will allow his agency to provide the highest level of care to Southern Utah for years to come."

Originally from the Philippines and California, Henry Lee became a resident of St. George in 2018. He earned his bachelor's in philosophy from San Francisco State University and an MBA from the University of San Francisco. Prior to joining Always Best Care, Lee was the founder of a commercial laundry facility that he owned and operated until selling the business in August 2017. He previously led a career as a commercial and residential real estate investor, owning properties in the Sacramento and Stockton, California areas, and also has a background in media relations. Lee's passion for the in-home care industry formed several years ago when he began caring for his father, assisting him to attend doctor's appointments and various other errands.

"The population of Washington County has risen over 30% since 2010, increasing need for in-home health care as our city rapidly grows each year. We identified a shortage of non-medical care providers in the area and quickly learned about the franchise opportunity with Always Best Care," said Henry Lee. "The services we're able to provide in our community are essential to improving the quality of life for loved ones who require additional care, and I'm thrilled to open in Southern Utah alongside the support of my family. We look forward to serving the area for many years to come by providing the best possible care through Always Best Care's proven business model and support."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 200 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada.

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs. The hallmark services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and assisted living finder and referral services, with skilled home health care in some limited markets.

For additional information on services available through Always Best Care of Southern Utah, or for a free evaluation, please call 435-216-7080, email [email protected] and visit AlwaysBestCareStGeorge.com.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care assists seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs, and currently provides millions of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers an exclusive program called Always in Touch, a telephone reassurance program that provides a daily phone call to seniors and disabled adults who are living alone and have limited contact with the outside world. Always in Touch is a national telephone reassurance program offered in the USA and Canada. For more information on Always in Touch, or to request an application, visit www.Always-In-Touch.com.

CONTACT:

Chelsea Bear

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Always Best Care

Related Links

http://www.alwaysbestcare.com

