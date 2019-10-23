Always Best Care Of Atlanta/Buckhead To Host Third Annual Free Pet Adoption Event For Seniors, Oct. 27, 2019

ATLANTA, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care of Atlanta, in partnership with Sunrise of Buckhead and Walking Home Together, will host a free pet adoption event for local seniors from 2 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2019, at the Sunrise at Buckhead located at 1000 Lenox Park Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA 30319. The senior care agency has hosted the annual event since 2016 and plans to cover all qualifying adoption fees for pets adopted by seniors 65 and older during this time.

Attendees and community members of metro Atlanta are encouraged to come out to adopt pets for low-cost/no-cost. Adoptable pets have been rescued by Walking Home Together, a local 501(c)3 state licensed animal rescue center.

"At Always Best Care, we strive to improve the quality of life for aging seniors in our community and we work hard to provide services and solutions to help families and their loved ones adapt to aging in place comfortably," said Latasha Emeri, owner of Always Best Care - Atlanta. "We feel very strongly that adopting a dog or cat provides our clients with companionship and friendship that helps the process and we've been proud to partner with Walking Home Together to sponsor pet adoption fees for those who need it the most. We're excited to carry on the tradition and look forward to creating connections between pets who need a loving home, and seniors who need a loving companion."

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs. The hallmark services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and assisted living finder and referral services, with skilled home health care now being phased in throughout the country.

For more information about the pet adoption event, or to learn more about services available through Always Best Care - Atlanta, please call (678) 487-3803 or visit www.abcatlantabuckhead.com.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care assists seniors with a wide range of illnesses and personal needs, and currently provides more than 4 million hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers an exclusive program called Always in Touch, a telephone reassurance program that provides a daily phone call to seniors and disabled adults who are living alone and have limited contact with the outside world. Always in Touch is the only absolutely free national telephone reassurance program of its kind anywhere in the USA and Canada. For more information on Always in Touch, or to request an application, visit www.Always-In-Touch.com .

